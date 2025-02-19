Woman’s Friend Was Late To A Hangout, So She Left After Waiting Outside In The Cold For 30 Over Minutes And Was Called “A Bad Friend” For It

There are two types of people: people who are proud to be on time and people who think being late is not a big deal.

Sometimes these two types of people become friends and in this case, the friendship is at stake after one friend was over 30 minutes late while the other one waited outside in the cold weather.

Now the punctual friend is wondering if she’s in the wrong for being upset and leaving before her friend arrived.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for leaving before my friend arrived I, (26 years old, female), am very punctual and value being on time. I don’t understand why we agree on a time, if one always fails to come at that specified time.

It defeats the whole purpose, yup.

I have a friend, who I will call Lara (25, F), and she unfortunately has a problem with punctuality. She has a tendency to be at least 20 minutes late, but there have been times where she has even been 40-50 minutes late.

Anyone can agree this is not nice, and she did express that to her friend.

This is not due to traffic, but because she starts getting ready late and goes out of the house 5 minutes before our agreed time if not later. I have told her multiple times that I do not appreciate it. For example, I have sat alone in a restaurant for half an hour to make sure we did not lose the reservation. And this is just one of the situations which leave me frustrated.

Other than that, she is a good friend and we have lots of fun hangouts together.

Although they’re good friends, her tardiness is putting a strain on the relationship.

Well, yesterday evening it was very cold and windy outside (1 Degree Celsius), and we had planned to meet in the city centre and go for food and drinks afterwards. I had texted her to remind her to leave her house on time.

Basically, she has to act like her mom. Not fair.

It takes me around 40 minutes to get there, so I cannot spontaneously just exit the house and be there, I have to plan my time. When I arrived, I was right on time (as opposed 10 minutes earlier, because I know it’s useless with her anyway) and I started waiting. After around 30 minutes I lost my patience, texted her to forget it and just left.

Her friend did not take it well.

I was cold and in a bad mood, especially because she told me that she would be there “right away”. She apparently was there 15 minutes later and called me upset, that I don’t understand how she is and I am being a bad friend. That I should not make plans if I am not okay with waiting, which I did not agree with. Still, I have never left like this before and I feel guilty for leaving her like this. AITA?

She was at least (*checks notes*) 45 minutes late and still thinks her friend is the ‘bad friend’? Wow. Some people just don’t get why being late is disrespectful.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

This person keeps it to the point.

A commenter shares their point of view and an idea.

Another reader chimes in.

I agree.

People are allowed to be late…

But punctual people are also allowed to be upset and leave.

