Woman’s Husband Thinks She Should Visit His Family While She’s In Town For A Wedding, But She Doesn’t Think There Will Be Enough Time

Visiting a family member in a far away location requires time and effort. If you happen to be in town anyway, should you prioritize meeting up with them?

This woman narrates that she and her mom are attending a wedding where some of her husband’s family members live.

He thinks she should make time to visit his family, but there are other things higher up on her to do list.

AITA for not visiting my in-laws while in town? I’m attending a wedding for my side of the family in a few months. I’m going with my mom and sibling. The wedding is in another province and we will need to fly there. We will be in town for a total of 3 days.

My brother-in-law and his family also live in this town. It’s technically his half-brother, and we are not super close. Due to the distance, we only see them once every few years. They are lovely people, and I do enjoy spending time with them.

However, it’s my mom and sibling’s first time in this town, so I wanted to spend a day sightseeing with them. The other two days will be for travel and for the wedding itself.

My husband thinks I should make time to see his family. But I don’t think there is enough time. AITA for not carving out time to see my in-laws?

That is a tricky situation. It doesn’t sound like there’s enough time to see the in-laws this trip, but I understand wanting to try to fit in as much as possible, especially seeing family.

There’s no such thing as too busy.

