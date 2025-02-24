Young Woman’s Grandmother Treats Her Mom Badly, So She Won’t Help Her Out Anymore

If you mess with someone’s mother, expect the fiercest backlash possible.

I live by those rules, and it sounds like this young woman is getting there…slowly and deliberately…

Is she doing anything wrong?

Read the story she wrote on Reddit and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to help my grandmother because of how she treats my mom? “I (18F) live with my dad’s family, which includes his younger sister, younger brother, and his mom (my grandmother).

Yikes…

My grandma has always been a nightmare to my mom. She constantly orders her around, making her do all the household chores—cooking, receiving packages, cleaning, basically everything—while never asking her own kids to do anything. On top of that, my mom is expected to think of what to cook for my grandma every day, and if she doesn’t pick the perfect meal, my grandma either whines, refuses to eat, or says she’s not hungry anymore. My dad works a lot, and I’ve tried to tell him that his mom treats my mom like a servant, but he just neglects the issue. He doesn’t outright deny it, but he acts like he doesn’t see it happening. I think part of it is because my dad is the eldest son, so he has this weird soft spot for his mom. But at the same time, he’s not doing anything to fix the situation, so my mom just has to deal with it. Tonight, my grandma (who is disabled) asked me to help her up the stairs. She doesn’t need physical assistance, just for someone to stand behind her to make sure she doesn’t tip over. I was busy, so I told my little cousin to do it instead.

She’s over it.

But honestly, even if I wasn’t busy, I don’t want to help someone who has treated my mom like garbage for years. My mom is physically and mentally exhausted, and it ****** me off that we have to live with my dad’s family when we’re not even well off financially. They’re slowing us down economically, which means my mom doesn’t even get to take proper breaks or vacations. It’s painful to watch. After I told my cousin to help, my grandma started whining to my uncle, complaining that I “passed my responsibility” on to my cousin instead of doing it myself. And this is just one example—whenever we don’t do exactly what she tells us to, she whines to her kids instead of actually asking them for help. Instead of telling her own children to step up, she just complains to them about how no one is listening to her, which is ironic because she never actually expects them to do anything.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

And this reader spoke up.

This family needs some therapy ASAP.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.