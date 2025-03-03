March 3, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Chef Offered Advice About How To Find The Best Steaks At Grocery Stores

Grocery stores aren’t the most welcoming places these days because prices are way TOO HIGH.

But maybe there’s a silver lining in those aisles!

A chef named Abby posted a video on TikTok and advised viewers about how to get the most of their steak-shopping experiences.

Abby was shopping in a Publix store when she filmed the video and she showed viewers that the store had a sale for T-bone and porterhouse steaks for $10.99 per pound.

She said, “If you ever see this deal, always go with the porterhouse.”

Abby explained, “The larger side of both is New York Strip, okay? The other side is Filet Mignon. You want to go with the bigger Filet Mignon piece, and that’s always going to be on the porterhouse.”

She added, “This is the superior cut right here. Go with the porterhouse.”

Check out the video.

@abbyinthegalley

How to pick your steaks 🥩 #chef #cooking

♬ original sound – AbbyintheGalley

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Time to go shopping!

