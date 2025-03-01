A Former Chipotle Employee Got Real About The Freshest Meat At The Chain Restaurant

Yes, I realize that Chipotle is a big chain restaurant, but you gotta admit that those burritos are pretty darn tasty!

And today we’re gonna get a little behind-the-scenes info from a Chipotle worker named Squid who was nice enough to give TikTokkers the straight dope about the freshest meat in the joint.

Squid told viewers, “The steak comes cooked. The carnitas comes cooked. The barbacoa comes cooked. The chicken is the only thing that comes raw.”

She added, “But it comes marinated already. The chicken is the freshest meat.”

Squid continued, “This isn’t something I would do, but one time my co-worker dropped a big hunk of steak, and he still cut it up and put it in a pan to serve to customers.”

That doesn’t sound good…

Here’s the video.

Well, at least some of it is fresh…

