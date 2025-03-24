A Homeowner Explains Why Ladybugs Are Not Good For Your Home

I’ve always thought ladybugs were harmless, cute little fellas, but maybe I’ve been wrong about this the whole time…

A woman named Ashley took to TikTok to explain why it’s not a good sign if ladybugs show up in your home.

Ashley said, “Just a quick PSA: If you ever see these ladybugs in your home, kill them. I know what you’re thinking, ‘They’re good luck. They’re so cute.’”

She added, “You are about 20 away from an infestation, okay? But those things lay a million eggs a day. And just leaving them behind, you could have an infestation later on.”

Ashley then said, “So, RIP, Miss Ladybug.”

Check out the video.

@ashley.matoso 🚨 PSA: If you see a ladybug in your house… KILL IT. 🐞❌ Before you call me a monster, let me explain why 👀👇 1️⃣ They are invasive ladybug beetles can multiply fast indoors, turning one bug into an infestation. 2️⃣ They can trigger allergic reactions and create a messy cleanup situation. 3️⃣ Early elimination stops them from taking over your space. Don’t wait until they’re everywhere – nip it in the bud! #LadybugInvasion #homeowner #PestControl #HomeTips ♬ 15 minutes sabrina carpenter – ୨ৎ

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker dropped some knowledge.

And this person has been there.

It seems like people were pretty divided about this viral video…

