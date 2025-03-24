A New Study Of More Than 21,000 Reveals How Different Diets Affect Gut Microbiome And What You Can Do To Optimize Your Health

There has been a lot of research on the gut microbiome over the past several decades. While it has become very clear that this microbiome has a huge impact on our health and well-being, a lot more knowledge is still needed to figure out exactly what bacteria are most important to have and at what levels.

A new study published in the journal Nature Microbiology provides a great place to start. It is the largest study of its kind, with 21,561 individuals participating. Having such a large number of subjects is very important and it will also likely allow future researchers to use the information to learn more things about our microbiome.

The authors of the study explained what they did for the research:

“Following diets that include or exclude major food groups such as meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables leaves its mark on the gut microbiome, which we characterized here by leveraging an integrated, multinational, metagenomic cohort of unprecedented size (21,561 individuals) with self-reported diet patterns. We found strong microbiome configurations for vegans, vegetarians and omnivores with several characteristic microbes that confirm and expand upon several previous findings.”

This shows that it is possible to have a healthy microbiome following many different types of diets, which is important to note. Having greater flexibility in finding what way of eating is the easiest for someone to stick to allows many people to eat healthier for long periods of time, which is essential.

Study author Nicola Segata put out a statement that did point out one thing that was more important than whether someone was an omnivore, vegetarian, or vegan, and that is eating healthy. He explained:

“We have observed that the quantity and diversity of plant-based foods have a very positive impact on the microbiome. Avoiding meat or dairy products does not necessarily have a positive effect if it does not come with a variety of quality plant-based products. From the point of view of the microbiome, what we can generally recommend is that it is important to eat many plant-based foods, especially those rich in fiber. And that food diversity is important.”

Of course, this also means that one can be unhealthy whether they are a vegan, a vegetarian, or an omnivore. Choosing a long-term diet plan that offers healthy foods with little to no processed foods is going to provide the best results.

Finding a healthy diet you can stick to is essential.

