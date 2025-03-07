Absentee Dad Sends His Son a Shirt About Their Bond, But Mom Refuses to Let Him Wear It Because They Don’t Have A Relationship

A dad who’s met his son exactly once sends the occasional gift but no real effort.

Now, he’s sent him a gift that gives the impression he’s an involved father. That’s not the case, so the mom hates the gift.

Which parent is in the wrong here?

Read on for the story.

WIBTA if I refused to let my son wear the shirt his dad sent him? I’m a single mom to a 5 year old boy. His dad only met him once when he was about 2 years old. Now at 5, he doesn’t have anything to do with him. He asks for pictures of him once in a while and sends him gifts for Christmas and his birthday but other than that, he doesn’t have anything to do with him.

She doesn’t like the shirt he sent their son.

He sent me clothes for him and on one of the shirts it says something like “daddy’s little man” which I refuse to let him wear because he’s not really in his life and only has met him once. He’s in the Air Force and is in a different state but if he really wanted to and cared enough about him, he would ask to FaceTime him and talk to him on the phone.

AITA if I refuse to let my son wear that shirt?

A distant dad, a token gesture, and a mom who’s not here for the false narrative. Can you blame her? Reddit certainly can’t.

