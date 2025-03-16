Sibling Was Able To Finally Buy A Home, But His Brother Got Extremely Jealous And Demanded To Move In With Him

It is unfortunate when siblings are jealous rather than happy when someone does something great in their life.

What would you do if you had the opportunity to buy a house, but your brother was upset about it because he couldn’t do it at this time?

That is what happened to the homeowner in this story, but he wasn’t about to let his brother move in.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

My entitled brother threw a massive fit, just because he was mad I bought a house I suddenly became a homeowner some time ago because friend of mine’s grandfather was moving to Florida, and his house was ripe for picking. I knew the old man well. Anyway, he offered the house and property to me for 200K.

What a great opportunity.

I practically ran to the bank to apply for the loan. The house is a manufactured home from the 80s, but it was remodeled repeatedly by the former owner, and has a separate garage building. The home and property could have gone for more, but he offered the house to me because he knew I’d take care of it.

He was very happy to move.

I had 30K saved that made a good down payment, and I was happy to leave my apartment. I’d wanted to eventually move out of there after what my cheating ex did anyway. But that’s a story for another time. As for my brother. Well he went bonkers when he found out I bought a house.

His brother was jealous.

He had this repeated history of copycatting me for the past decade. But this… There was no way in hell he could copycat buying a house with his terrible credit and inconsistent income. And he got in an argument with me over how I was just trying to make him look bad by doing something he couldn’t. No, I just wanted a house. And the price was too good to refuse.

The house really had nothing to do with his brother.

Then he told me I should have turned it down because (He had no good reason). I could practically see his screws getting looser with every excuse he made as to why I shouldn’t have done it. But I pointed out all those excuses were just because I did something he currently can’t, and when I bought the house, it had nothing to do with him. I just wanted to be a home owner for the security and extra space. I finally don’t have to store my camper at my parents’ house, and I have a garage that I can store stuff and tinker in.

It is crazy that he is upset about this.

Well after weeks of openly fuming about me being a home owner, my brother suddenly acted like he had another brilliant idea. He wanted to move in with me. I laughed at him. Then he ended up demanding I rent one of my rooms to him. And for only $200 a month (Utilities included) because he shouldn’t have to pay any more than that since we’re family.

Obviously, this wasn’t a good idea.

He flipped his lid when I said no! Then he got our parents involved again. Only this time they actually sided with him at first. Though it was mainly our mother. She and my brother showed up demanding I let my brother move in.

He is quite confident.

And my brother had a grin on his face that I could tell he was thinking he was getting his way thanks to mommy dearest. I said “**** NO!” to both their faces, and my mother cried that I was using foul language to her and being a jerk when I had the space now. I called my dad, and he told my mom that he’d warned her I wouldn’t do it and to leave me alone.

Mom really fought hard for the brother.

Mom whined my brother was living out of his camper next to a shabby house he was renting space from. I said that wasn’t my problem to fix and my brother has proven countless times that he cannot be trusted. My brother was fuming to the point of being red with veins popping out. My mom tried one more time to convince me with tears.

It didn’t work.

And that just made me angrier. I went on a rant that was something like this. Bro can’t buy a house, so he wanted to invade mine. I refuse to ever live with my brother again.

This guy means business.

I would sooner live in the woods without electricity than with him. He’s intentionally irritating. And if I had him as a roommate, I just knew he’d steal my booze, take my stuff, and invade my privacy non-stop. NOT. HAPPENING! No matter how many tears mom tries using on me.

OP wasn’t done yet!

My mom broke down and finally conceded she’d never convince me after that rant. And she had to take my brother by the hand and leave with him because he initially refused to go, and kept begging her to turn back and make me let him move in. And then I yelled to him that it was a laugh that he called me a mama’s boy before because he’d become exactly that. And this was just like the time he tried to get our mother to make me trade vehicles with him because he felt ashamed to be driving a minivan.

The brother abandoned their mom.

He yanked away from mom, then swore at me. I laughed. But his rattlecan horse was waiting for him in the driveway. He flipped his lid again, and looked like his head was going to explode. But mom got in front of him, and told him to just go. Then he drove off in his rattlecan Silverado without her. He’d driven her there, and then I had to take her home.

You would think she would know this.

While taking her home, I made things very clear with my mother over why I could never trust my brother again, and his life was not my burden to bear. And then told her how little my brother was offering for rent anyway which he’d conveniently not told her. Then I later rented that same room to one of my best friends for $600 a month, and he pays for utilities. The other two rooms are my bedroom and a home office.

There is one more room.

There’s an extra room in the separate garage too. So my mother tried to make me let my brother live in the garage instead. There’s enough room in it’s storage room for a bedroom. Again I said no. And that’s since been turned into another friend’s rented room with a bit of a plywood remodel. Yeah, I kinda rented both the spare bedroom and garage room out to friends out of spite, but I wasn’t letting my brother live with me in any capacity!

Does this guy have no pride?

My brother later ended up having a complete meltdown in front of our parents over how he’s the older brother, he should be the one who owns a house first. He’s supposed to be successful, and I’m supposed to be the big loser in his shadow. Our dad poked him with his cane and told him that’s not how life works, and they had a big argument. They told him to get out and not come back until he’s cooled off and learned that he’s just being pointlessly jealous.

Wow, maybe if the brother worked on his personality and attitude he would have better luck.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this entitled brother.

This commenter says the brother is delusional.

This person had a friend who was the same way.

Gross!

He does sound very immature.

This person says the brother is the golden child.

What a miserable life this brother lives.

