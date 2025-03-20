March 20, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘As long as they’re still soft, I’m eating them.’ – La Banderita Customer Said She Knows The Best Way To Store Their Tortillas

by Matthew Gilligan

a woman talks about storing tortillas

TikTok/jess.be.happy

What’s the best way to store tortillas after you open them?

People definitely have their own preference, and a TikTokker named Jessica posted a video and said that she just recently learned the best option…and it was right in front of her the whole time.

a woman shared how to store tortillas

TikTok/jess.be.happy

Jessica showed viewers a package of La Banderita tortillas and said, “Guys, did you know this about tortillas? And it’s in the most convenient place to read it.”

a woman said she stores her tortillas in a refrigerator

TikTok/jess.be.happy

She was surprised and said, “What? I’ve never, ever, ever refrigerated my tortillas after opening them. Have you? Is this a thing? Did I not know?”

a woman learned how to store tortillas

TikTok/jess.be.happy

Check out the video.

@jess.be.happy

On todays episode of how am I an adult! 😂😭 DID YOU KNOW THIS?? #didyouknowfacts #lunch #adultingishard #what

♬ original sound – Jess | Girl Mama 💕

Jessica posted a follow-up video and told viewers that going viral for tortillas was not on her 2025 Bingo card.

@jess.be.happy

♬ original sound – trey

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 10.05.58 AM As long as theyre still soft, Im eating them. La Banderita Customer Said She Knows The Best Way To Store Their Tortillas

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 10.06.10 AM As long as theyre still soft, Im eating them. La Banderita Customer Said She Knows The Best Way To Store Their Tortillas

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 10.06.24 AM As long as theyre still soft, Im eating them. La Banderita Customer Said She Knows The Best Way To Store Their Tortillas

I think viewers are gonna be split on this one…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter