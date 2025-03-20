‘As long as they’re still soft, I’m eating them.’ – La Banderita Customer Said She Knows The Best Way To Store Their Tortillas

What’s the best way to store tortillas after you open them?

People definitely have their own preference, and a TikTokker named Jessica posted a video and said that she just recently learned the best option…and it was right in front of her the whole time.

Jessica showed viewers a package of La Banderita tortillas and said, “Guys, did you know this about tortillas? And it’s in the most convenient place to read it.”

She was surprised and said, “What? I’ve never, ever, ever refrigerated my tortillas after opening them. Have you? Is this a thing? Did I not know?”

Check out the video.

Jessica posted a follow-up video and told viewers that going viral for tortillas was not on her 2025 Bingo card.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

I think viewers are gonna be split on this one…

