Bank Introduced A Bogus Convenience Fee, So A Customer Paid Their Mortgage In Coins Until They Dropped The Fee

I cost Bank of America ~$8,000 legally I refinanced my mortgage through a mortgage broker and, to my aggravation, they sold the servicing rights to Bank of America. I was miffed. I estimated that Bank of America (BoA) paid ~$5k to service my loan, as most folks at the time expected loans to stay on the books for at least three years.

About two months after the servicing switched, BoA announced they’d be charging a $5 fee for the convenience of paying the mortgage online. Truly an unwarranted money grab.

I’m blessed that I can put a little extra toward my mortgage payment every month. So the following month, I took out my mortgage payment plus $400 in quarters from my local bank. I then went to my local Bank of America branch and handed them my mortgage payment in quarters along with the repayment stub.

I asked for a receipt of payment. I overpaid my mortgage to reduce the current balance and thereby reduce Bank of America’s fees. The nice branch manager said, “You can write a check, you don’t have to pay in coins.”

I said I could, but I would charge a $9.50 convenience fee for the stamp, my check, and the ink used. The branch manager actually laughed and said, “Okay.” They counted the money, and I got my receipt.

The next month, the charge was still there, so I went to another local Bank of America branch that had gotten bad reviews on Yelp due to a hostile bank manager. I did the same thing. The branch manager said, “Write a check. We don’t accept quarters.”

I said, “Shall I call the local state’s Banking Commissioner, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the U.S. top bank regulator) and say you won’t accept legal tender?” I asked to talk to the district manager. I was making a stink. After about 20 minutes, he grudgingly had the staff count the quarters, and I got a receipt. I told the manager that I would be bringing dimes next time.

The next month, I brought dimes. He accepted them but glared at me the whole time. After that payment, Bank of America rescinded their convenience fee.

The month after that, I refinanced my mortgage at a lower rate. Bank of America only got roughly six months of fees for servicing that they expected to last three years at minimum—five years to be profitable. One of my proudest malicious compliance moments.

