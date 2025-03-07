Bank Teller Gave Customer The Wrong Change, But When He Tried To Give It Back, She Didn’t Want To Hear About It

Some people put their foot in their mouth so confidently that they don’t even realize it until it’s too late.

What would you do if someone dismissed you without listening, even though it meant good news for them? Would you try to tell them one more time? Or would you take the win and walk away?

In the following story, one person’s dad finds himself in this very predicament. Here’s what he did.

You should have counted before you left My dad was a tire builder and union organizer in Detroit. At our local bank, there was always a sort of conscious condescension by the tellers for blue-collar workers. My dad was in weekly to deposit his check and take cash for the week. He finished one visit, and turned away and walked a few steps, then turned back to tell her he got the wrong amount of cash.

She didn’t even give him a chance to explain.

Before he could say a word, she snootily said, “You should have counted before you left my window. I can’t do anything for you now.” He smiled and nodded, and walked out with his extra $50. That was a good week for us. As a reference, gas was 19 cents a gallon at the time. The next week, he went to a different teller and waved casually in response to the former teller’s frantic motions to see her.

Wow! She’ll probably never forget that moment.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

Apparently, missing money is pretty easy for a bank to track down.

Now, that’s a lot of cash to carry.

For this person, honesty is always the best policy.

Same thing happened to this person, just less money.

She learned a lesson that day!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.