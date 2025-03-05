Bride And Groom Want To Have A Small Wedding With Only Close Family Members, But The Bride’s Mom Invited People They’ve Never Met

Creating a wedding guest list is stressful enough without family interference.

AITA for telling my mother she is not allowed to invite strangers to my wedding? My mother has a new boyfriend, and he has two teenage/adult sons. My fiancé and I are getting married soon. It’s a small celebration with only the closest family circle.

A few weeks ago, my mother told me she invited her boyfriend’s sons to our wedding because “they are now part of the family,” and that’s what she wants. Neither my fiancé nor I have met the sons before, so I told her this was not okay, and we would want to meet them before. But nothing happened.

So lately, I tried to talk to my mother about this again. But she cut me off on the phone. She messaged me later that one of the sons would like to come, and she said yes.

My fiancé and I were angry about it. So I messaged her back again. I said this was not okay, and we do not agree with the situation.

So the conflict escalated. My mother shouted at me and insulted me. When I was angry, I also said mean things. I apologised for that. But, AITA in this situation?

