College Student Quit Their Seasonal Job At Target, But Her Former Manager Called Her And Still Expected Her To Show Up To Work

Leaving a job should mean you’re officially done with it.

This college student worked at Target for the holidays, but she turned down an offer to work part-time all year.

Her last day was January 6th, but apparently her manager didn’t know she had quit.

Crazy, right? Read the story below for all the details.

I don’t work here [anymore] and NO, I will not come in to work Last holiday season, I worked seasonally for Target. It was a disaster from the start. The managers had absolutely no organization whatsoever. I should have known that I was screwed when they scheduled me for my second interview because the manager didn’t even show up.

This woman rejected the part-time position that was offered to her.

Towards the end of the holiday season, they offered me a non-seasonal part-time position. This was after Christmas and before New Year’s. I was going to accept, but they wanted me to work a ton for part-time, and being a college student, they were not willing to be flexible at all. So I said, “Nope, I am done after my last day on January 6th.”

She was in school when she received a call from Target.

Everything was good after I was done with that train-wreck. I was starting off my second semester. It was January 20th at 5:00 PM. I get a call from Target.

Her former manager asked if she was coming in.

Manager: “Hey, this is (insert name here). Are you running a little late? You were supposed to work at 4:30.” Me: “Ummm… No. I quit over three weeks ago.” Manager: “Uhhh, well, we are really short-staffed. Can you come in anyway?”

She stood firm that she doesn’t work there anymore.

Me: “No. I do not work there anymore. I told you that and I’m at school.” Manager: “Are you sure you can’t come in anyway?” Thank goodness I’m done with that disaster! And since this holiday season is coming up, I got a job at a different place. Thank goodness!

Why would they schedule an former employee to come in to work? Talk about poor management!

No, thank you. I don’t do free shifts, especially after I quit.

