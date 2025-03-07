Customer Attempted To Return Extra Change To The Cashier, But They Refused To Admit Their Mistake And A Weird Policy Let Him Keep The Cash Instead

Retail policies are meant to prevent mistakes, but sometimes they create bigger ones.

A customer made an honest attempt to correct a cashier’s error, but a store supervisor insisted on following protocol, unknowingly turning a minor mistake into a much bigger loss.

You don’t want your money? In the 70s, I (M68) was earning about £15/week (a reasonable amount back then) and had been saving for an electrical item (about £9) I needed for home. I went to my local store, took the item to the till, and the girl on the till rang it up. I handed her a £10 note, she gave me my change, and I started to leave.

As I walked through the door, I realized I had the wrong amount of money in my hand.

Now, there’s a rule that once you’ve left a shop, mistakes cannot be rectified. I walked outside, saying hello to a supervisor who was standing near the door as I left. Once outside, I looked at my money, knowing that the supervisor could see me.

I turned and walked back in, approached the supervisor, and told her I’d been given the wrong change (without being specific). “Once you’ve left the store, I’m afraid there is nothing we can do about it,” she said.

I replied, “I know, but you saw me leave and return within seconds.” She reiterated, “Once you leave, we cannot do anything. I’m sorry.”

I looked at her and said, “Well, if that’s your decision… oh, by the way, till X will be £10 down at the end of the day.” She gave me my change and handed me my £10 note back. Thank you for the free [item],” I said. I’m quite honest, and £10 was a lot of money—but if they don’t want it, that’s fine with me.

