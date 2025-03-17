Customer Uses Best Buy’s Protection Plan For Multiple Replacements, But Then Gets A Full Refund And An Even Better Deal Two Years Later

Store policies are meant to protect customers, but sometimes, they create unexpected loopholes.

So, what would you do if a store insisted you pay extra for a replacement, even though you had already purchased a protection plan?

Would you go along with it?

Or would you find a way to make their policy work in your favor?

In today’s story, a Best Buy shopper finds himself dealing with this very predicament. Here’s what he did.

Check it out.

Best Buy’s return policy REALLY good. This story dates back about 10 years, but it begins when I buy a headset for my computer. I also buy the 2-year protection plan. It was $129.99 after the $30 discount. About a year after I bought it, it breaks. I go in, grab a replacement (same model), it’s still on sale, and we do the exchange. No problem. Well, cut to about two weeks before the protection plan ends, and the replacement dies on me. I go in and grab the same one to replace this one with, but it is no longer on sale. The customer service rep. said I would have to pay the difference, even though I had the protection plan.

I nicely asked if I could speak to the manager since it really made no sense to pay the difference if I had the protection plan. He told me the same thing.

There had to be some way around it.

I asked them what my options were aside of paying the difference. It was either contact the manufacturer or I could return the product. Yes, the product I have essentially been using for the past two years could be refunded since I had this protection plan. Of course I took that option. It was a full refund. Now the more malicious part was immediately after that I went on to Amazon’s website and found the same headset for $20 less than the original discounted price, and $50 less than Best Buy’s current price. The front checkout staff was more than happy to price match Amazon. I did not get the replacement plan this time. It crapped out about a year later and I upgraded to a better headset.

Now that’s impressive!

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about Best Buy and return policies.

This person isn’t sure if the story is malicious compliance or not.

Here’s someone who simply doesn’t like Best Buy.

What a genius way to use their warranty policy.

That’s a nice switch!

It’s always worth asking questions.

Had he not inquired further, he’d have paid the extra, but instead, he got the better end of the deal.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.