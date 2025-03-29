Debt Collectors Insist On Talking To Man’s Father-In-Law, So He Hands Them His Father-In-Law’s Ashes

Sometimes when a family member dies, there’s an argument about inheritance. Other times when family members die, there’s nothing to inherit except debt.

Debt collectors wants to see my father in law, well here you go… For a small bit of context my father in law died about 2 years ago, he was living with us at the time due to health issues. About 6 months after his death we started getting letters from debt collectors asking for stupid amounts of money.. We did as asked and provided a copy of his death certificate and was told it was sorted, he didnt have much money and covered his funeral…

They kept some of the father-in-law’s ashes.

Father in law wanted to be cremated so we did as asked and have him stashed in a cupboard under the stairs. Wife has put his ashes under a tree but saved some for if we ever move. A few weeks ago we have several suited men turn up at our house.. I go out the back door and walk to the front of our house (smallhold farm).

He had no idea why the men were there.

I ask the men what they are doing on my property and they say their here to collect on an outstanding debt. I ask to see their paperwork (only debt we have is a mortgage which we payed on time without fail) As I’m looking over the paperwork their looking over at my car, work equipment ect looking like they’ve hit a jack pot. I noticed the name was father in law and explained to them he’d been dead for about 2 years.

They didn’t believe him.

They demand to see him as they have no record of this and that they will take items to cover his debts. I pull out my phone and text my wife to call police because of trespassers and I ask her to put her dad’s ashes in the front porch. I tell the debt collectors I’ve contacted her father and he will be with us shortly.. And until he is here they are to wait off my property as I’m the home owner.. I had to show them my id to prove I wasn’t the man they were looking for.

He introduced them to his father-in-law.

Once the police turned up they all drove back on to my property and I fetched the box of ashes. The debt collectors asked again if they could speak to father in law so I then handed them the bag of ashes which had a label that reads “The remains of father in law and the date” I look the main debt collector in the face and said “I told you he was dead several times and you still asked to see him hope you guys have a good chat and are able to sort out this mess… Oh and while your speaking to him can you ask him where he left my spare workshop key”. I turn to the police and explained how I’ve also asked them to get off my property several times and they refused because they needed to see father in law…

The police officer found the situation hysterical.

They hand back the ashes and are getting ready to leave. I look at the police officer and he burst out laughing… And the officer asks if they will be coming back or are they satisfied with this evidence. They claimed to be happy with it.

It doesn’t seem like they’re happy with it after all.

I have now added a lock to my main gate and an intercom.. This morning I get a buzz just as I’m getting set up for the mornings work. Same debt collection company wanting again to see father in law.. I grab the box of ashes and copies of the death certificate and head down to the main gate, 2 suited gentleman and a very large van blocking my gate..

This time, he calls their boss.

I’ve driven Down in my van and I get out box and papers in hand. I again explain that he is dead, I show his death certificate and they again ask to speak to him. So I hand over the box and ask for their head office phone number. I stand in front of them calling their boss and explain that I’ve shown them the death certificate and his ashes how do they expect him to pay his debts now he’s dead. They have assured me that they will not be returning…

