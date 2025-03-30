Driver Found Out That His Mechanic Had Been Driving His Car After He Left At At His Shop

I don’t mean to trivialize what this guy went through, but I got a chuckle out of this story because it kind of reminds me of the two creeps who drive Cameron’s dad’s car in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

On to the story!

A man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how he found out that his mechanic had been taking his car for joy rides when he left the vehicle at his shop.

He said, “Yo, why the **** I just found out this whole time my mechanic been driving my car.”

The man told viewers that he dropped off his Mercedes to get some repairs done and that the mechanic told him that the repairs would take some time because of “German parts and goofy **** like that.”

He kept waiting for a call from the mechanic about his car being ready, but he never received any word from them.

The man grew tired of waiting, so he went to the repair show on a Friday…and he noticed that his car wasn’t even there.

The mechanic finally got back to the TikTokker after the weekend and told him that the part he needed just showed up.

The TikTokker pointed out that he’d already said the part had come in last week. The mechanic ignored his comment and said that his car would be ready the next day.

When he picked his vehicle up from the shop, he noticed that the driver’s seat was in a different position, but he figured it was just because the mechanic had to adjust it.

But a few weeks later, the TikTokker got a letter in the mail. He explained, “I get an E-Z tollway pass in the mail letting me know which tollways that I didn’t pay for. What the **** was you doing driving my car all around town?”

And it got worse…

There were 20 unpaid tolls in total.

Wow!

Here’s the video.

Be sure to check your mileage next time you drop it off at the shop!

