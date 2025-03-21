Employee Wants To Attend A Training That Would Further His Career, But When The Manager Won’t Approve The Training He Gets His Masters Degree Instead

Some companies have programs where they will reimburse their employees for trainings and for tuition for degrees that relate to their job and that will improve their job skills.

In today’s story, one employee wants to attend a training like this, but the manager refuses. That’s when the employee comes up with an even better idea!

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Thanks for my master’s degree! I used to work for a manager who was just terrible. All she was good for was approving time off. She spent most of her work time planning her vacations, delegating her actual work, and taking credit for her employees work. And she would travel on the company dime to seminars and conferences and come back with no work related information to share but tons of stories about her vacation… I mean…her work trip.

She also didn’t want to help her employees.

She also did not believe in developing her staff. Opportunity for additional training, education, or certifications? Not for us. But she would go out of her way to take those opportunities for herself. And then give up on them as soon as she realized she would have to do the work.

OP wanted to attend a specific training.

I had requested some in-house training to that would have opened up some career opportunities for me. And she kept making excuses for why I couldn’t get the trainings… it’s not in the budget, we can’t spare you, etc. Because she was my manager, it was completely up to her to approve it.

OP decided to further his education a different way.

Well the training was $1500. And it included the tuition, the books, and the certification testing. I finally gave up on asking and decided to apply to a graduate program in a related field to the training I wanted. Bc tuition reimbursement was a company benefit and didn’t require manager approval, I got accepted, and submitted my tuition reimbursement to the company for the following 2 years. In the end, the company ended up paying for my graduate degree to the tune of 12k. All becuase my crappy boss wouldn’t approve in-house training for $1500.

Wow! That’s the most positive outcome to a malicious compliance story I’ve ever heard! Congrats to OP on the graduate degree!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Sometimes there really isn’t the budget for certain expenses.

This person is also getting a degree paid for by their employer.

This person shares a similar story about business expenses.

He was the clear winner in this story!

It worked out even better because his boss said no!

Why are so many bosses like this?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.