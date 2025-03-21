Excited Customer Ordered Four-Cheese Mac And Cheese, But Then It Actually Arrived And The Disappointment Was Next Level

True story, I was once given a gift card to Applebee’s, and not being a huge fan, I figured I’d use it to get some wings, because you can’t really screw up wings, right?

I threw them away.

Seems like I have something in common with TikTok user @sophia.fields7

“Okay,” she says, pointing her camera at a menu item with a nice, full photo. “Look at that. That looks good. Oh, my god, I wanted it so bad.”

But then we see the reality of what came out.

“Let me present to you my four cheese mac and cheese with honey pepper chicken tenders. This is dry as ****. Where is the four cheeses? I think they left off about three. I can’t even say that’s the one.”

“These noodles haven’t touched. These ****** have not touched this. Creamy, my ***. I’m done.”

@sophia.fields7 @Applebee’s Grill + Bar come to the front because whattt is this! I know one thing Chedders would never!🤣🤣🤣 creamy where? #whatiaskedforvswhatigot ♬ original sound – Sophia Fields

