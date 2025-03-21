March 21, 2025 at 8:49 am

Excited Customer Ordered Four-Cheese Mac And Cheese, But Then It Actually Arrived And The Disappointment Was Next Level

by Ben Auxier

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

True story, I was once given a gift card to Applebee’s, and not being a huge fan, I figured I’d use it to get some wings, because you can’t really screw up wings, right?

I threw them away.

Seems like I have something in common with TikTok user @sophia.fields7

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

“Okay,” she says, pointing her camera at a menu item with a nice, full photo. “Look at that. That looks good. Oh, my god, I wanted it so bad.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

But then we see the reality of what came out.

“Let me present to you my four cheese mac and cheese with honey pepper chicken tenders. This is dry as ****. Where is the four cheeses? I think they left off about three. I can’t even say that’s the one.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

“These noodles haven’t touched. These ****** have not touched this. Creamy, my ***. I’m done.”

@sophia.fields7

@Applebee’s Grill + Bar come to the front because whattt is this! I know one thing Chedders would never!🤣🤣🤣 creamy where? #whatiaskedforvswhatigot

♬ original sound – Sophia Fields

Some assembly required?

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

They’re doing the math wrong.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

Others had a bad time as well.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

Start up a search party for this cheese.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sophia.fields7

That’s gonna be a pass from me.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter