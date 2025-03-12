Father’s Wife Wanted Him To Teach Her How To Cook And Wanted To Bond With Him, But He Told Her He Wasn’t Looking For Another Mom

No matter what the relationship, setting boundaries should always be a priority!

This guy did not want to bond with his dad’s wife, but his stepmom wanted to be seen as a parental figure in his life. She tried to convince him to spend time with her, and it only led to family drama.

Check out how things got bitter between them.

AITA for not teaching my dad’s wife how to cook some basic meals? My dad got married three months ago. His wife Jen (43F) doesn’t know how to cook. Or she knows what you’re meant to do but she can’t make anything edible or taste even okay. It’s always overcooked to the point of RIP the food or the stuff she makes is still alive. She never cooked before and always relied on takeout and eating out.

It gets worse…

But now she wants to embrace being a wife and a “stepmom” and wants to cook. Three times already she made her and dad sick from her food. I (17M) didn’t eat with them so I was spared and my brother (19M) and sister (20F) don’t live at home anymore so they’re spared. The closest I ever got to eating her food was smelling it and those times it even smelled bad and looked bad.

Jen asked for help.

I cook for myself or I grab snacks from the house. Dad cooks for him and Jen when he gets home from work. A few days ago Jen asked me if I’d teach her how to cook some basic meals so she can take over cooking for everyone. She said it would be a good experience for us and would help us do some parental bonding. I might have started being mean here because I rolled my eyes and told Jen there wouldn’t be any parental bonding because she’s not my parent and while we could be friends someday she needs to get the idea of being a parental figure out of her head.

She complimented his cooking.

She told me I was still young and didn’t have my mom anymore (she died 4 years ago) so I shouldn’t dismiss the idea like that. But at the very least I could see where teaching her to cook would take us. She said she’d love if all three of us could help her out with that but my siblings don’t ever answer her calls or texts so she was hoping I’d agree. She said she’s seen what I can make and I’m a good cook.

He had his opinions on the situation…

I had considered if she’d accepted the part about maybe being friends but not a parent thing. But she gave me the vibe that she wouldn’t and then bringing up my siblings felt like a bit of a guilt trip so I said no. And I was glad because she tried to use the parent argument against me to make me teach her. By the time dad got home I’d locked myself in my room to do my homework.

The dad was torn between these two…

He asked me what happened and I told him. He just sighed and left my room.

He didn’t say anything to me after that. But Jen brought it up and said I should do it for dad’s sake if I won’t accept her. She said my siblings and I are putting him in a bad spot.

They’re at a standoff.

I told her she is if she can’t accept she won’t be our parent. She told me I could help her learn to cook without that coming into it. I argued she brought that part into it and I couldn’t forget it. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds rough.

Why can’t she just learn to cook on her own?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user thinks YouTube is a great platform to learn cooking.

That’s right! This user thinks the internet is a helpful tool to learn!

That’s true. This user is looking at the plus side of this story.

This user knows the problem isn’t the bonding but something else!

This user knows what Jen needs to do in order to avoid killing people.

She has no excuse not to learn how to cook!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.