Former Sales Employee Is Required To Turn In Her Uniform After She’s Fired, But First The Employee Lets Her Cat Sleep On It

What would you do if you were forced to pay for a uniform to wear to work but you weren’t allowed to keep it when you were fired?

Would you simply turn in the uniform and move on with your life, or would you find a way to make sure the company would regret telling you to turn in the uniform?

In today’s story, a former sales employee chooses the second option, and she ends up getting revenge in two different ways.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Put my Cat to Work I got fired from a sales job by a supervisor who was systematically eliminating everyone and hiring in her sorority sisters. I had dark black uniform skirts, pants, and blouses that I’d been forced to purchase. When I was fired, they demanded the uniforms back. I offered to keep the skirts and blouses that cost up to what I’d paid to date (a couple hundred dollars worth), but they said no, demanded all items back, and refused to give me a refund.

She looked at the contract.

They did say I could gather it all and bring it to them a couple of days later. After thoroughly reading my contract, I confirmed I was only required to bring them back undamaged. It didn’t say they had to be clean.

Time to put the cat to work.

So, when I got home, I poured everything in a big pile and called my cat over. She was a long-haired cat who coated everything I owned in white fluff. When she understood that I was giving her free reign to sleep on the clothes, and she obliged.

The supervisor couldn’t complain.

Two days later, I dropped off a garbage bag filled with now-white, fur covered, stinky clothes. The supervisor got annoyed, but I just told her she might want to check the contract. These clothes were quite undamaged, just not clean and that wasn’t stipulated in the contract. I smiled sweetly at her and left the office.

It gets even better.

Kitty did her job quite well and she got tuna for dinner that night. I eventually won a small claims court case getting my uniform money back. An all around win!

That’s wonderful that she got revenge and got her money back.

Plus, the kitty got a comfy spot for a nap for the day.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It definitely sounds scammy.

Another person agrees that the company wasn’t being fair.

These are good questions.

It could’ve been worse!

Another person shares a cat revenge story.

That cat definitely deserved tuna!

Our pets sometimes have to earn their keep.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.