Friend Comes Up With App Idea, But Expects A Developer To Build It For A Pittance

A friend with a “million-dollar app idea” recruits a developer to handle all the technical work, only to offer them a tiny slice of the profits.

When the developer refuses to work for next to nothing, suddenly they’re the bad friend.

AITA : offered scraps to build an entire business, AITA for walking away? I’ve been friends with someone for a while now. They came up with an idea for an app and asked me to develop it. They’re handling the business side while I’m responsible for the entire technical development. At first, I was willing to help out, but things quickly started to feel off when we discussed how we’d split the rewards. The situation became really frustrating when they suggested I’d only receive a small portion of the rewards for my work while they’d take the majority. They argued that since the idea was theirs, they deserved more.

Ah yes, the classic “I had the idea for the pizza, so you just make it and I’ll take most of the slices” approach.

I felt like they didn’t understand the amount of work that goes into developing an app. It was as if they were devaluing my skills while saying things like ‘I could just learn this on my own’ or ‘I can handle the business side, and that’s the important part’ It really bothered me. They seemed to believe the idea they came up with was worth more than all the effort and technical skill I’d put in to actually build it. Over time I started feeling completely unappreciated, like they thought of me more as a tool to execute their idea rather than an equal partner in the process.

Oh cool, so next time they have an idea, they can just manifest the code with positive vibes?

Every time I brought up concerns they’d brush them off or act like I was overreacting. They made me feel small, like I was the one who should be grateful for the opportunity to help them. They even made it sound like I should just be happy to do the work and accept whatever I was given no matter how unfair. Eventually, I realized that I wasn’t being treated with respect and so, I decided to walk away. Now they’re saying I’m a bad friend and that I let them down but honestly? I couldn’t stay in a situation where I was being undervalued and disrespected.

Good for you for walking away.

So, AITA for not accepting a deal that would basically leave me working for peanuts while they take all the credit and reward?

Because, of course, coming up with an idea is so much harder than actually building the entire product from scratch.

This person says he probably doesn’t want to be in business with him anyway.

This person says the pair needs to be fair, or else it’s very fair he walked.

And this person went down the “they’re not your friends anyway” route.

Any way you slice it, he is NTA.

Funny how the person with the idea thinks that’s the hardest part…

