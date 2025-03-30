Groom Bans His Parents From His Wedding After They Demand An Open Bar, But He’s Starting To Regret It

A groom-to-be who’s endured endless pushback on everything from cake flavors to dress codes finally hit his breaking point when his parents insisted on alcohol at his dry wedding.

After his dad joked about drinking beforehand, the groom officially uninvited them.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s the bad guy for standing his ground.

Check out the details and pick a side.

AITA for uninviting my parents from my wedding? I (45M) am getting married to my fiancé (49M) next week and my family has done nothing but make my life harder. I want a gluten free cake for my husband-to-be? “No. Those don’t taste as good. Only make it 1 tier of the cake.” I want my family to wear blue for pictures? “No. They don’t look good in blue. They prefer warm colors.” I don’t want my nephew to bring the rings down? “But he’ll miss out on such a big moment for his uncle!”

Okay, we’ve heard enough.

Every time I try and make a decision somebody has to come along and say something about how my decision is wrong. But I was willing to put up with all that. The last straw was earlier tonight when my parents insisted we have an open bar instead of a dry wedding. A dry wedding was our decision. There’s no alcoholics on either side of our family. But we don’t like drinking. We don’t like how loud and obnoxious people become when they drink. We just wanted a simple. Beautiful wedding. But my parents just could not turn down another opportunity to complain about something. Telling us about how “oh it’s too hard to meet people without a drink or two” or “it’s a time to celebrate and party! At least have something for us to have!”

Whose wedding day is it?

But I wasn’t budging. I told them that the dry wedding was already decided and if they don’t want to stay for the reception, they can leave after the ceremony. My dad chimed in with “I guess I’ll just have to drink before hand then.” And I lost it. I told him “actually. You won’t even have to do that. I’m done. You’re not coming. You’ve walked all over me this whole time. But this isn’t about you. This day is about me and my fiancé. And if you can’t stay sober to meet his family then you don’t need to meet them at all.”

BOOM.

My fiancé grabbed the keys and he walked out with me. He supports my decision on this, luckily. But I can’t help but feel bad. I’m their oldest kid finally getting married and I just told them they can’t be there to see it. I’m wondering if I should allow a bottle of champagne at dinner just to appease them or if I should stick to the invite being taken away. So. AITA?

Imagine getting married at 45 and still having to remind your parents whose wedding it actually is?!

Reddit is (mostly) on their side.

This person says it’s THEIR choice and that’s it.

Those person says NTA, but to stop oversharing with these ridiculous humans he calls his parents.

And this person says honestly? Everyone is in the wrong here.

No booze = no boundaries = no parents at the wedding.

It’s sad, but sometimes that’s what you have to do to protect your peace.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.