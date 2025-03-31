Sharing a life means sharing responsibilities, including financial ones.

But when one partner dips into the joint account for a personal splurge, it raised the question if their foundation as a couple was really as sturdy as it once seemed.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for arguing with my boyfriend after he used our saving on a PS5? My boyfriend and I have been saving up for a while, nothing major, just a small joint fund for things like trips, emergencies, or stuff we both need. We never had strict rules on what it could be used for, but the general understanding was that it was for us, not just one person.

So she was quite surprised at the most recent purchase.

Yesterday, I found out he used our savings to buy a PS5. When I asked why he didn’t at least talk to me first, he said it’s “not just for him” because I can play it too. Except… I don’t play video games at all.

For her, this is a complete violation of trust.

I told him that spending our shared money on something only he wants was selfish, and he got defensive, saying it’s “for the house” and that I shouldn’t be upset because he “would’ve let me buy something I wanted too.”

But she didn’t want to just buy something impulsively.

I said that’s not the same because I’d never drop our savings on something without asking. And I told him I would reconsider if I would put money on the saving again.

Now the boyfriend is acting like the victim in all this.

He’s now acting like I’m overreacting and says I should just be happy for him since it’s something that makes him happy. He also said most of his friends think “it’s not that serious,” but I feel like it’s a huge breach of trust. AITA for arguing this with him??

This unauthorized purchase may have been the final straw for a relationship already on the rocks.

What did Reddit think?

This couple has a few options in front of them if they want to move forward.

It’s very clear to this redditor who the victim is in this scenario.

His behavior might be a telling sign of what’s to come in the relationship.

This commenter would have a zero-tolerance policy for behavior like this.

Anyone with a savings account knows there’s plenty of impulse purchases you’d rather have, but saving takes self control.

In the end, it wasn’t just about the money – it was about a sense of broken trust.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.