Employee Was Happy To Find An Open Seat On The Train, But When His Female Coworker Got On The Train, She Thought He Should Give Up His Seat For Her

Some people are happy to do favors for other people, but that’s not always the case.

This man who takes the train to work every day knows how tough it is to get a seat.

One morning, his female coworker boarded the train, and she had a request he refused to grant.

Now he’s wondering if he messed up.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for refusing to give up my seat for a coworker on the train? I take the train to work every day. And it’s usually packed. If I get a seat, I consider it a win.

His coworker asked him for his seat.

This morning, I managed to grab a seat when I got in. A few stops later, one of my coworkers (let’s call her Sarah) got in. She looked around and saw me. She immediately asked if she could have my seat because she was “tired from the weekend.”

He refused, saying he was tired, too.

I was like, “Uh, sorry, but I’m tired, too,” and stayed put. She sighed dramatically and stood next to me the whole ride. She made little comments like, “Some people have no consideration.” And “Wow, chivalry really is dead.”

His coworkers told him he should’ve just given her his seat.

Now, here’s where I might be the jerk. Some of our coworkers were also on the train. They later told me I should’ve just let her sit to avoid the awkwardness. But I don’t think being tired is a valid reason to demand someone else’s seat? AITA?

Nobody owes you a favor.

