Her Brother Lives Like an Absolute Slob, But His Mom Doesn’t See Anything Wrong With It And Thinks They Should Clean Up For Him

You know what stinks? When people stink.

Like literally. Stinking stink people who stink for stinking.

Not because they can’t not stink, but because they don’t care.

Like in this story where one stinking brother is too much for his sister to handle.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for calling out my brothers hygiene? My (17F) brothers (19M) hygiene is absolutely horrendous. I have never seen him wash his hands, his fingernails are disgusting, he always stinks, and his leaves a mess everywhere he goes.

But it gets harder to handle than that:

This morning I had to peel a dirty pimple patch off the floor that he left there. I have OCD. Specifically cleanliness OCD. I cannot handle his behaviors when it comes to hygiene. He’s also a gamer. His room smells absolutely disgusting and he doesn’t eat ANY fruits or vegetables and he barely drinks water.

Despite all this, our writer questions herself:

This is the part I’m questioning. Our mother (44F) treats him like royalty. His gross behavior is just “who he is.” (he has ADHD…and so do I). He also acts like he can’t do basic chores, so I have to do them. Our mom has literally said “I know he won’t do a good job so we should just do it.”

Oh when will summer end?

He is about to complete a year at college and will be home for summer break. When he lived with us I would constantly be in trouble for trying to “mother” him. So AITA? Please help. I can’t tell if I’m going crazy.

He really needs to be held responsible for himself. Kids much younger than college age have much better hygiene. His mother is enabling him.

Let’s dive into the comments on Reddit:

Get out, get out as fast as you can!

Just gotta figure out how to approach it:

Some things aren’t up for discussion:



I now feel like I have to go clean MY apartment.

