Her Husband’s Female Best Friend Invited Herself To Their House, But She Secretly Sent The Friend A Private Message And Told Her Not To Come

Friends of the opposite sex can be uncomfortable for some spouses.

This woman shares that her husband has a female best friend.

His best friend invited herself to their home, but she’s not okay with this. Should she let the friend stay with them anyway?

Check out the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for asking my husband’s “best friend” not to visit us? My husband has a female “best friend.” She is having her own relationship troubles. Recently, she has been calling and texting my husband. This is a lot more than she used to.

Her husband’s best friend wanted to visit.

Today, she announced to my husband that she was coming to visit us. Alone, without her husband. She was not invited. I am not friends with this woman. She only knows my husband.

The best friend has no other reason to visit their state.

This woman lives out of state. She has no connections in the state we live in. She only has my husband here.

This woman feels uncomfortable about the friendship.

My husband and I have been married for over 11 years. Many times, I have had conversations with my husband. It’s about how very uncomfortable their friendship makes me. But he continues to talk to her.

So, she messaged her not to come.

When my husband told me that she was coming to visit, I messaged her. I did it privately and told her not to visit us. She became upset. Am I being a stick in the mud here? Am I overreacting? AITA?

This does sound like an uncomfortable situation. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and honest.

Here’s a valid point.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Finally, she needs to get a therapist, says this person.

You decide who to invite to your home.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.