Her Little Sister Treats Her Terribly, So She’s Refusing To Make Her Food Any Longer

AITA for making food for everyone but my younger sister? “I (F16) have a younger sister (F11) with a very strong personality.

She often speaks without thinking which causes us to bump heads. She’s said that I smell, that my breath stinks, that I’m a goody-two-shoes, and other stuff that really hurts my feelings. Often when called out she just says “It just slipped out,” or “I didn’t mean it like that.” She gets upset when asked to do things she doesn’t want to do and rolls her eyes, mumbles under her breath, or ignores people to voice her displeasure. I’ve asked her a question or spoken to her and gotten completely ignored until my mother tells her to respond. Or I’ll ask her to do something for me like put my clothes in with hers and she’ll refuse. Obviously she doesn’t HAVE to do this, but if she’s doing it anyway and I’ve done the same for her it would be nice, you know?

What gets me the most, though, is that she’s the first one to ask for someone to do something for her, buy her something, or give her something. But she always behaves like having to do anything for anyone else is the worst inconvenience in the history of ever. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve tried calmly explaining why it’s hurtful over text and in person. I’ve yelled and argued, but she’s always got a laundry list of excuses. I said, “I can’t win with you” and she said, “So why do you keep trying if you know you aren’t going to win?” in this really snarky tone. I’ve told my mom, too, but she just said that you can’t force people to change, which is valid, but I don’t think it’s fair for me to be disrespected because that’s just how she is. Today, I was making breakfast for myself. There are babies in the house (not my siblings, but we’re staying with a family friend until we can find our own place), so our host asked me to make them some too.

I did, and my sister said, “I want some. Can you make me some?” I told her no, but that she had two working legs and was more than welcome to make some herself. My mom said that I’d better make everyone some food while I’m making some for myself. I said I’m more than happy to make anyone food that wants some, but I’m not making any for my sister because I don’t do things for people that disrespect me. She rolled her eyes at me and was clearly very upset that I didn’t make her any food, but I ignored her and made everyone else’s plate and sat down to eat mine. She kept glaring at me while I was cooking, and now I’m wondering if I was a little too harsh on her and shouldn’t have excluded her like that. AITA for making everyone food but my younger sister?”

