Her Mother Told Her She Could Have Anything As Long As She Paid For It With Her Own Money, But She Didn’t Expect Her To Do Something So Extreme

When parents tell their kids things, sometimes they don’t realize how seriously their kids are taking their statements to heart.

For example, this teen’s mom told her that she could buy whatever she wanted as long as she bought it with her own money.

When mom made that statement, she had no idea what the teen planned to buy.

Let’s read the story.

I paid for it with my own money My mother often told me that I can have XYZ thing if I paid for it with my own money. I got my first job over Christmas vacation and with my first check bought bleach and hair dye.

Coming on strong!

I ended up dying my hair bright pink at my friend’s house, and when I went home my mom was LIVID. Mom: “Who said you could dye your hair!?” Me: “You told me I could do anything I wanted as long as it was with my own money”

She couldn’t argue with that.

She was seething angry, but said nothing. I had pink hair for all of the christmas break, until it faded and I dyed it brown again. This happened YEARS ago, but I still remember her face, it was priceless.

She left her mom speechless at her ingenuity.

