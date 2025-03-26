His Best Friend Told Him About A TV Show She Loves To Watch, But She Got Mad When He Decided To Tune In

Sometimes when you really love a TV show, you might find yourself talking about it to your friends and telling them all the things you love about it.

All this talk might convince your other friends to check out the show too.

The situation in today’s story is a little bit different.

One woman has been talking up a show she likes, but she doesn’t want her best friend to watch it.

Let’s read all the details to find out why.

AITA for watching my best friend’s favorite show after she told me all about it then told me not to watch it. I (20M) want to watch my best friend’s (20F) favorite show at the moment after she kept talking to me about it. I eventually decided I wanted to check it out. When I told her I wanted to she told me not to as she like’s to keep her favorite things private to her so they feel more special and personal and so I don’t potentially criticize them (I have a long history of being a bit heavy handed when criticizing tbf but I’m a lot better now than I used to be) Cause she says any criticism will ruin it for her.

Here’s some background information about the dynamics of their friendship.

For a bit more context me and my friend are pretty much each others only friends just cause we’re both fairly weird and asocial and just don’t go out and meet new people much. We both have our fair share of flaws which we don’t mind about each other and have been friends for about 6 years. We both like anime and talk about it quite a lot and she has been talking to me about this new one for a couple months to the point where I wanted to go watch it and see if I’d like it as well. My friend has a weird thing however that she likes to keep her most favorite things personal to herself (from me the only person she shares them with) so they feel more unique and special for her . She basically just gatekeeps them which I’m normally fine with as we’ll still talk and yap about them anyway even if I haven’t seen them.

This show is one thing her friend is trying to keep to herself.

This show is one of these things she like to keep personal and we keep on yapping about it and she shows me clips since I’m the only person she can’t really share it with. Eventually all has convinced me to watched it but she’s always insisted I don’t and we’ve been through this specific debate a couple times now. But we still keep yapping about the show happily anyway.

He didn’t tell her, but he has started watching the show.

Despite that I have started to watch it as I don’t really want to let her just gatekeep it from me. Generally I don’t think media or culture is something that should be kept behind any bars. It’s also not even about embarrassment either as she never would’ve talked to me about it so much and from everything I’ve seen of it so far it’s completely fine considering how well we know each other. I probably won’t ever tell her I’ve watched it at all as I know she’ll just get upset by it having known her for like 6 years and it’ll be a whole ordeal that will just be a pain and mean nothing eventually.

This is the only time it’s really come to me actually wanting to watch and her wanting to gatekeep. The only thing I’m really curious about is if other people think I’m being a jerk by not listening to her or if she’s just gatekeeping the show and I shouldn’t care.

It seems weird to talk up a show so much and then tell the person you’re talking to not to watch it too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

As long as he doesn’t make fun of the show, it should be alright.

This is one of the weirder things I’ve seen on Reddit.

