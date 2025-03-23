His Girlfriend Constantly Screams At Their Kids While He Sleeps, So He Got Up And Yelled At Her For Waking Him Up

Sleep is essential for a healthy and productive day.

This man works so many hours that he barely gets 4 hours of sleep every day, and when he does have time to sleep, it’s hard because of the noise from his family.

One day, he couldn’t take it anymore and snapped. Now, he’s wondering if he messed up.

Yikes! Check out the story below to find out more.

AITAH for yelling at my girlfriend and kids for constantly waking me up? I am the sole provider in our house. I work more than 60 hours a week. I work 12 hours a night from 10pm to 10am. I get home from work around 10:30 every morning.

This man sleeps during the day.

I hang out with my girl and the kids for a couple of hours. Then, I lay down around 12:20 to 1 pm. Normally, this sleep lasts around 2 to 3 hours before I’m up again because the oldest gets home from school.

He gets another chance to sleep before his night shift starts.

I’m up from then, til around 7 pm. Then, I lay back down. I have to get up at 9 pm to start getting ready for work, but there’s never a guarantee that I’m actually getting any sleep.

His kids are noisy.

Kids are noisy, and I don’t fault them for that. The youngest that are home all day are 4 and 1. Usually, I can sleep through them playing.

His girlfriend constantly yells at their kids.

But what I can’t sleep through is my girlfriend. She constantly screams loudly at them. That’s every time they inconvenience her. She makes them get off the couch where she plops herself most of the day.

He normally just tries to sleep through it, unsuccessfully.

Normally, I don’t say anything. I just try in vain to fall back to sleep. So most days, I’m usually only getting 2 to 4 hours of actual sleep. Then, I’m back at work for another 12 hours.

He finally lost it.

Yesterday, I just couldn’t take it anymore. I went out there, and I screamed at her to shut up.

He felt disrespected.

I thought, “You don’t have enough respect for me. Despite the fact that I work so hard 12 hours a day, 5-6 days a week. I do all that to provide for you and our family. And you won’t even try to limit your screaming and nonsense all day. That’s why I’m not gonna respect you. Nevermind the fact that I had to get out of bed to do this.”

She proceeded to start sobbing. She sent the kids to their room. She told them to be quiet. “Because I’ll come out and scream at them again.”

He’s confused if he did the right thing.

She tried to make it seem like she was the victim. And it bugged me, because normally, I’m very mild mannered. I understand that the kids aren’t going to be completely silent all day, but there’s only so much sleep deprivation I can’t take before I finally hit my limit. So, my question is, am I the jerk for finally losing it and yelling at her?

He really needs to get more sleep. Maybe earplugs would help?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Lack of sleep can truly turn anyone into a grump.

