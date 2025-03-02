His Manager Tried To Blame Him For Poor Performance, So He Exposed Her Incompetence And Took Down The Whole Team

Bad managers have a way of making everyone’s job harder, especially when they have no clue what they’re doing.

So, what would you do if your manager had zero experience in your field but still tried to throw you under the bus?

Would you stay quiet?

Or would you make sure everyone saw just how incompetent they really were?

In the following story, a data analyst deals with this very situation.

Here’s how it all played out.

Manager tried throwing me under the bus, so I showed everyone her incompetence. I recently resigned from a toxic workplace as a data analyst at a start-up. It was promising at the start, but not long after, I noticed many red flags, including the fact that my manager had absolutely no data analysis or management experience prior to being promoted. How can you manage analysts without knowing basic Excel functions? I ignored those red flags and trusted her leadership because I liked the company’s goals (little did I know this would be the worst decision ever).

Things took a turn when someone complained to HR about him.

I basically did all the work for the team for the whole year I was there. When I ran the numbers for reporting and analyzed team performance, she always asked me to dumb it down so she could present it to high-level management. I thought everything was going well because I only got good feedback from her and the rest of the team. About a month ago, a coworker who I don’t get along with made an absolutely untrue complaint about me. The manager believed it without investigating, and all of a sudden, I was placed on a PIP. She spouted all types of lies to HR, and when I refuted those claims with written evidence, they doubled down and started gaslighting me (“You’re just too negative”). I refused to sign and was threatened with termination, so I complied and started building a case against them. I knew she was doing the PIP to terminate me as she looked for internal candidates to replace me in secret because she was dumb enough to set the meeting up beside me.

Fed up, he got a new job and made a plan.

Once I signed my contract for a new job, I did basically **** all and started working from home. Before my resignation, she asked me to do some reporting for her, so I ran the numbers and sent her the raw data, told her where the files were located, and that she could analyze the data and make the presentation herself. Since she’s the data analyst manager, she should know how to do it.

Here comes the best part.

She tried reporting me for that, but ultimately, it backfired because they asked her if the work I did was actually wrong. She was forced to admit she didn’t know what she was looking at. Everyone else on the team was questioned, and I believe they are now being audited by an external investigator. Credibility destroyed. I’m now working for a manager who is competent and has clear goals for the team, but that was a heck of a ride. Small win against toxic management – but a win is a win.

