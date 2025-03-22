His Siblings Expect Him To Give Expensive Gifts To Their Kids, So This Man And His Wife Decided To Give Them A Messy Surprise Instead

Holiday gifts should be thoughtful, but when relatives expect expensive gifts, that takes the fun out of it. It’s no longer about giving but more about receiving.

This man and his wife were told to buy expensive presents for their nieces and nephews.

They were annoyed by this request, but so they picked out some gifts the kids are sure to love and the parents are sure to hate!

Read the full story below to find what they bought.

Order me to buy your kids expensive gifts for Christmas? Okay then! My brothers and sisters basically demanded me and my wife. They want us to buy their children expensive gifts for Christmas. They are for our nieces and nephews. Because, according to them, we were “well off.”

This man agreed to give “fun” gifts to their nieces and nephews.

We’re not really. We are just financially responsible. Since they asked for it, we decided to be vindictive this year. And its already in our budget anyway.

These are the gifts they plan to give out.

So for the most amazing Christmas, our nieces and nephews will each get: 5 tubs of Play Dough which sticks to everything 5 kgs of multi-colored kinetic sand which gets everywhere

And here’s more…

5 tubs of gooey slime 5 packs of easy fill water balloons Age appropriate Nerf gun and safety glass. This should be a fun Christmas!

Haha! That’s genius. Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This person gives another gift idea.

And another one.

And another one.

People are being creative and helpful.

And finally, this person says he’s going to be a cool uncle for all the gifts.

Be careful what you wish for!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.