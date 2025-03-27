His Sister Yelled At His Shy Cat And Shoved The Cat Out Of The Way, So He Threw Her Out Of His House

Animals have feelings, too.

This man shares a story about his cat and his sister.

She was staying over his place for a weekend, but she was really mean to his cat.

He was furious, but when his mom took his sister’s side, he started wondering if he overreacted.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for kicking my sister out of my house because she yelled at my cat I (27M) have a very sweet but shy cat named Garfield. He’s my baby. He doesn’t bother anyone, but he’s easily startled and takes a while to warm up to people.

Last weekend, my sister (30F) was visiting and staying at my place. Garfield was sitting on the couch when my sister sat down. Apparently, Garfield’s tail brushed against her. Out of nowhere, my sister screamed at Garfield. She said to “get the heck away from me” and shoved him off the couch.

I was honestly shocked. Garfield ran and hid under my bed, and he didn’t come out for hours. I told my sister that was completely out of line. She brushed it off, saying it’s “just a cat” and she “doesn’t do animals.”

I told her if she couldn’t respect my home and my pet, she needed to leave. She got mad. She packed up her stuff. Then she left early.

Now, my mom is saying I overreacted. She said I should’ve just let it go because “family is more important than a cat.” But Garfield is family, too.

Pets are family, too, and they deserve respect.

