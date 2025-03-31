Hostess Left The Restaurant For Good, But An Unhinged Manager’s Guilt Trip Tried To Drag Her Back In

Some managers don’t understand boundaries — even for employees who just plain don’t work there anymore!

I almost got “fired” after having given my two weeks a month and a half prior, got manager demoted instead. I worked as a hostess during college at a big chain restaurant that had a huge staff. My location was the management training location for our region, so we had a lot of new managers cycling in and out. Most of them were promoted servers or bartenders from different locations and had no management experience prior to this.

I never loved working at this location, as a lot of the new managers were on a little bit of a power trip (kind of comes with the territory as new managers). After a year of being berated for issues that were completely out of my control, I finally got a new job and put in my two weeks.

I handed it directly to our GM, thanked her for everything, and was set to leave on good terms with the company.

Fast forward two weeks, and I received a notification that my schedule was set for the following week. I called the restaurant and reminded the on-duty manager that I was no longer an employee and they would need to put someone else on to fill my spot. They apologized, and we moved on.

Another two weeks passed, and I got the same notification. I once again called the restaurant to remind them, and they again apologized.

Before I hung up, I said something along the lines of, “Hey, make sure you make a note of this because I’m going out of the country next week, and I won’t be able to call if this happens again.” They agreed, and we ended it there.

This is where it gets dramatic. I was on vacation in Spain when I got a string of angry texts from a new manager at the restaurant reminding me that I was five minutes late. She told me that if I didn’t arrive in the next five minutes, I’d be written up.

I texted back, saying, “Sorry, I know you’re new, but I put in my two weeks over a month ago. I don’t know why I’m still on the schedule.”

The new manager replied, saying that although that may be the case, it was absolutely unacceptable that I was missing a shift I was scheduled for. She said that if I didn’t come in, I would be written up and put in bad standing with the company.

I responded, explaining that I was out of the country, and although I was sorry for their situation, I was no longer an employee and there was nothing I could do to help.

I then received a string of at least 15 messages back to back. And let me tell you, they were the most unhinged messages I had ever read. They went from calling me unprofessional to an arrogant brat —mind you, I had never worked with this woman; she started after I left.

She accused me of lying and being lazy, saying that if you quit a job, you need to give notice and that I should be ashamed of what I had done to the restaurant.

Of course, I took screenshots of the conversation and sent them to one of the other managers. Last I heard, she was suspended and then demoted back to her original position at a different location. Definitely for the best.

