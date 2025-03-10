Man Tries To Steal Woman’s Window Seat By Intimidating Her With His Height, But She Worked In Front Line Healthcare And Knew How To Deal With Him

Seat stealers have no shame… Until someone exposes them.

In this case, a woman wasn’t afraid to speak up when a man tried to blatantly steal her seat and told her not to make a scene about it.

But he wasn’t expecting her to know exactly how to deal with this kind of bullying.

Let’s see how she dealt with the situation.

He tried to take my airline seat, and lost I was traveling to Las Vegas to meet up with some friends, and pre-booked my seat. With this airline, they charge extra for certain seats. I chose a window seat with extra leg room due to my disability, which cost me an additional $45 dollars.

It was an investment in comfort, but someone was trying to freeload.

When boarding, there was a man in my seat with another in the aisle seat. The middle was open. I checked my seat number, and then politely told the man he was in my seat and asked for him to move.

Perfectly normal, but they had an issue with it.

I am a petite female, and both men were about 6 feet tall and over 200 lbs. When both opened their mouths, it definitely appeared like they both were used to using their size to get their way. The man in the aisle immediately told me that the man at the window didn’t have to move, and I could sit in the middle. After all, he said, I shouldn’t make a scene about it. That really infuriated me. I didn’t raise my voice, and was very polite.

That’s just absurd, but she was not about to be bullied out of her seat.

I said I wasn’t making a scene, but was asking nicely for the seat I paid for. That’s when he stood up, and attempted to physically intimidate me. But here is the thing… I worked in front line healthcare. I am used to men attempting to use their size and mouth to intimidate, and this behavior does not work with me. So, I decided to take another tactic.

She knew just how to deal with such situations and they did not see it coming.

I turned my head to the man in my seat; and told him that I would make him a deal. He gives me $50 dollars cash, and I will give him my seat. I told him I paid an additional $45 for the seat, and with tax it should be around $50. He gives me the money, and the seat would be his. This is when he turned to me in shock and said, “You want me to pay you $50 for your seat?” I answered, “So you are admitting that you knew this wasn’t your seat.”

Gotcha! Time for a check mate.

“I am going to call the airline staff, and they can take you to your seat. After all, I booked this seat due to my having a disability (which is true), and you are trying to steal it.” Everyone around us turned to look at him, and they did not have kind looks on their faces.

Was he going to make a scene about it?

He turned 14 shades of red, and moved to the middle seat.

He pulled his hoodie over his head, and sulked the rest of the flight. His friend did the same. The moral of this story is simple. Do not use size and gender to bully others. It may just backfire on you, and make your next flight a lot less comfortable.

He underestimated her and got schooled.

Let’s see what Reddit has to comment about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their perspective.

Oh my.

This person shares a similar experience.

Another reader chimes in.

A flight attendant shares their experience.

She literally put him back in his place, in more than one way.

It was time somebody did.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.