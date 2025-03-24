Man’s Sister Grew Up Hearing That She “Wouldn’t Amount To Anything” From Teachers, But Now She Is A High Earner With Paid Vacations And Newspaper Appearances

It’s amazing when someone goes beyond what people thought possible.

My sister proved everybody wrong This is a story about my sister. Throughout her entire education, primary and high school, people kept telling her that she would never amount to anything, that she’d never make something out of herself.

Teachers, students, and even some of her friends.

What a poisonous thing to tell a child.

She was told by a teacher that she would never finish high school, and that she would live a hard life. Because she was told all of this, she started to believe it, and a result she did what people expected her to do. She skipped class, she didn’t try because she was worried about putting herself out there only to be shot down.

But she started seeing things differently.

Things changed and she didn’t want to be this person anymore. She now has more than 6 years of experience with a volunteer ambulance service where she is the second highest-ranked worker. She graduated high school near the top of her class. Her year 12 artwork was a finalist for an art exhibition.

She became an overachiever.

She’s three years into her engineering degree when she’s getting distinction and high distinction marks. She has two jobs, one an engineering job and the other is a great job that lets her travel for free with an included weekend salary of over $500 on average.

That’s an awesome achievement.

Her second job requires media coverage, so she’s been in the paper quite regularly for promotion. Everybody who once told her she was going nowhere in life know has her success printed on their papers.

The people who didn’t believe in her tried to make amends, but too little too late.

She recently ran into the teacher who said she wouldn’t finish high school. This teacher was excited to see her, she came up to her and was asking about her life. My sister’s response was “Who are you?”, and then she walked away. The friends that trashed her are no longer in her life. She hears about them through Facebook and some have tried to contact her but she doesn’t respond.

During all those years, she was building resilience.

