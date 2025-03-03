Married Woman Tells Her Younger Sister The Truth About How She Got Engaged, And Now Her Husband Is Mad At Her

Some men spend a lot of time and money planning the perfect way to propose to their significant other. They might try to make it a magical and memorable event.

AITA for telling the truth about my engagement? So I (F29) and M(31) got married last year after being together for almost 4 years dating. We’ve always had a fun relationship with no major issues. And our relationship before and after marriage has been relatively the same. One thing that had always bothered me though was the period leading up to our engagement.

He knew she wanted to get married.

You see, my spouse, call him Jack, had a bad experience with marriage due to his divorced parents. I was understanding but made it clear from the get go that if our relationship was serious I wanted to get married at some point. Anyway, onto to the conflict. So I knew Jack was not going to be 100% thrilled with the prospect of marriage from the get go. But I thought by the time year 3 rolled around with no issues, living together yada yada, he would be more comfortable proposing.

She gave him an ultimatum.

I was WRONG. Every time I would bring it up it was like pulling teeth. And it would eventually end up with one or both of us crying into the early morning hours. A half of year of this passed, and finally I hit a breaking point after reading stories of women being strung along for a decade or more. Our lease was ending so I said I was going to leave. And that while I loved him, I was not going to be unhappy and never fulfill my dream.

They finally got married.

Well, that seemed to finally do something. He buckled down, we got our rings picked out, and got the paperwork ready for our courthouse wedding. It went well, had a great small ceremony and party with some close friends. Good memories for that day but they are bittersweet as it is hard not to remember all those nights crying about his unwillingness to commit or get therapy for it.

Her sister asked about her engagement.

But our life is great by all accounts. However I feel like the jerk. At a party yesterday when my younger sister was asking about details about my engagement and if it was fun/romantic as she is two years into her own relationship. I basically blurted out no. And gave a brief rundown of what I previously wrote.

Her sister was shocked by the news.

She was shocked as we are one of those couples who are always happy. I said that we are happy but the marriage thing was just a big fear for Jack and that’s just how life is sometimes. But I’m grateful for what we have now. My sister seemed to take it well but I can tell it’s made her see Jack a bit differently. And for the rest of the party she was a bit more reserved than usual. Jack noticed and asked what was up but I waited until we were back home to explain.

Jack wishes she hadn’t shared these details with her sister.

He was pretty upset, and said that I shouldn’t have said anything. I said I was sorry and that I was a little tipsy and that I didn’t want to lie in case she was maybe going through a similar situation. (It was the truth my situation has made me way more sensitive to the marriage thing in general and I never bring up engagement type stuff to couples.) But he thinks I did it to be rude and because I’m still hurt about it. Idk. I thought I was over it but maybe there is some truth. I feel like I should still be able to be honest when privately chatting with my sister. AITA?

She should definitely be able to confide in her sister. Jack must feel embarrassed for dragging his feet about getting married for so long, but that doesn’t mean that she shouldn’t be able to have an honest conversation with her sister.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader doesn't think she did anything wrong.

Another person explains why her husband is acting defensive.

Another person calls the husband "insecure."

Maybe he should go to therapy.

It wasn't the best timing.

She was honest, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

