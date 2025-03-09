March 9, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Mazda Owner Isn't A Fan Of Some Of The Features On Her New Vehicle

In theory, new cars are supposed to make our lives easier, right?

Well, if that’s the case, then why do we keep seeing videos like this one?!?!

A woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok explained why she’s not crazy about some of the features of the new Mazda she bought.

In Lauren’s video, viewers can hear chiming when she turns on her car.

The only way to get the constant chiming to stop is to turn off the Mazda’s parking brake and to buckle the seatbelt.

In the video’s text overlay, Lauren wrote, “Whoever designed these features in Mazda needs a life sentence.”

She might need to sell this car…

Check out the video.

@laurenkemp_

The seatbelt and parking break haunt me in my dreams 😭 #mazdacx30 #mazda #fyp @Mazda USA

♬ original sound – Laurenkemp

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual weighed in.

Another TikTok user can’t get away from these sounds.

And one viewer has an additional complaint.

It might be time to sell that car…

