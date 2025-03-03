March 3, 2025 at 4:49 am

McDonald’s Customer Wants To Know Why She Has To Pull Forward In The Drive-Thru Every Time She Orders A Quarter Pounder

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kayleigh_thornton

You’re about to meet a woman named Kayleigh and she took to TikTok to express her concern about something that’s really been bothering her…

And it has to do with the drive-thru at McDonald’s.

In the brief video, Kayleigh can be seen sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a soda in hand.

And the text overlay on her video says it all…

It reads, “Why is it every time I order a quarter pounder they tell me to pull forward? I mean, every single time.”

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

@kayleigh_thornton

Happens every time without fail. #food #why #mcdonalds #curioud #withoutfail #quaterpounder

♬ gilmore lala – <3

Check out what viewers had to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

It’s one of life’s great mysteries…

