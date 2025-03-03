McDonald’s Customer Wants To Know Why She Has To Pull Forward In The Drive-Thru Every Time She Orders A Quarter Pounder

You’re about to meet a woman named Kayleigh and she took to TikTok to express her concern about something that’s really been bothering her…

And it has to do with the drive-thru at McDonald’s.

In the brief video, Kayleigh can be seen sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a soda in hand.

And the text overlay on her video says it all…

It reads, “Why is it every time I order a quarter pounder they tell me to pull forward? I mean, every single time.”

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

It’s one of life’s great mysteries…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.