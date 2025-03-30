Mean Old Neighbor Gets Boy’s Dog Taken Away, But The Boy Retaliates With A Huge Bag Of Salt From Costco

Every neighborhood seems to have at least one annoying neighbor.

In today’s story, the annoying neighbors are an old couple who have nothing better to do than yell at the neighborhood kids; however, they do a lot more than just yelling.

When a boy’s dog gets involved, it’s time to retaliate.

Let’s see what the boy does to get back at his neighbor.

It’s one thing to mess with me, but fool with my dog and I’ll get you. I’ll destroy something you love, too. The Background So this is back around ’90. I grew up in a pretty cool neighborhood, but we had that one house. You know, the one with the elderly couple with not a gosh darn thing to do. They did all the typical, “Stay off my lawn!” BS.

The old neighbors went a lot further than just yelling at kids.

Where I felt they took it to a new level however, is when my friends and I were playing ball, they would wait in the garage. One would peek through the window and the other had their hand on the button. So, as soon as a ball started rolling in the direction of their house, the door starts opening and here comes Oldster to steal it. It got to the point that one of my buddies sprinted over there and kicked the ball away as the guy was bent over to pick it up. He didn’t like that. Tried to accuse everyone of assault. He also called the police each time he stole one of our balls. This despite them repeatedly telling him that a ball rolling over your lawn is not trespassing, but taking it IS stealing.

The old neighbor didn’t want dogs on his lawn either.

The Incident Up until now, they were annoying, but not much else. At the time, I had the most awesome dog, Tiger. He was a stray that came to live with us a few years earlier, but he still liked to wander a lot too. Just as dogs are want to do, and at the time, letting your dog out was still common. Well, my neighbor would call the dog warden every day. Not because he was pooping or peeing or digging up his lawn, because he walked through it. That’s it.

Tiger could not be contained.

So, eventually it comes down to we need to fence in the dog or lose him. We build a fence all the way around the property, just so Tiger can Houdini his way out again and again. He was a super cool freakin’ Ninja dog. Long story short, he kept finding new ways to get out, because that’s how he wanted to live, and it resulted in us loosing him for good. I was apoplectic, I genuinely wanted to off the old jerks. I eventually came to my senses and resolved to ruin what he loved instead.

For the old guy, his grass was important.

The Revenge They absolutely worshiped their stupid grass. He cut it 3-4 times per week, watered it daily. You will think I am joking, but I am in the N.E. of the U.S. and he had a second snow blower that he set up to get the snow off the lawn with out tearing out the grass. Ridiculous.

Costco saved the day.

Costco was new at the time, and my dad didn’t pay much attention to the stuff we threw into the cart. So that is how I came to be in possession of 40 lbs. of salt. We were leaving for a week at the shore the next morning, so about 3 am I was spreading salt. It took a few days to do in the grass, so I was a few hundred miles away when “JERK” appeared in 5 foot tall letters, extremely visible from the street.

Thank goodness for friends!

By the time I got back, he had re-sodded the whole thing. Luckily, friends had taken pictures of the lawn and themselves giving thumbs up from the sidewalk. I can still picture Old Man N watching that photoshoot through the garage window. In my mind, it is akin to Hector Salamanca, with lots of lip quivering, impotent rage, and spittle.

That’s funny, and serves him right.

I wish he had gotten his dog back though.

