Neighbor Has A Man’s Car Towed, So The Man’s Roommate Decides To Have The Neighbor’s Car Towed Too

HOAs tend to have a lot of rules, and some HOA members are dead set on making sure all of those rules are enforced all the time.

If you got called out for breaking one of the HOA rules by a neighbor and then learned that this same neighbor was actually breaking a rule, what would you do?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation, and he decides to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

HOA member doesn’t know the rules as well as he thinks This story primarily take place between me and Stupid Neighbor who is a member of my communities HOA. Sorry if it’s a bit long. As a bit of background me and my three roommates moved into a housing community that is basically just a bunch of cookie cutter townhomes. All of these homes have garages that open onto streets that wind through the community (this is important later) with your front door opening to a path on the other side of your house. There are also some free parking spots on the edge of the community where there are no houses.

It’s not always possible to find a place to park.

When we first moved in we quickly found out that parking could be a bit of a pain during the day, especially when people had guests during the weekend. Now my roommates and I admittedly have more cars than the average family. Because we usually have to commute for work we each have one. We try to make parking easier by using the garage but we all have tons of sporting equipment so we can usually only get one car in the garage. When all the parking in all the free spots is full we’d just park our cars right up against the garage and leave them there during the day or over night. We’d seen other neighbors do it and it still left ample room for people driving on the street to get by.

This neighbor made a really bad first impression.

Well one day Stupid Neighbor come up while my roommates and I are in the garage organizing some stuff and tells us that we can’t park there overnight as it’s against community rules. Before we had a chance to respond he added “and if you do it again I will personally make sure you’re towed.” His first comment was pretty reasonable. We’d just moved in and didn’t know that rule. But his second comment really just made him sound like a jerk and wasn’t necessary.

They followed the rules.

One of my roommates simply responded that we didn’t know as we’d just moved in and we wouldn’t park there overnight anymore. Well Stupid Neighbor, clearly trying to assert his dominance, responded with “Good. You better not because I’ll be watching.” Well from then on we did follow those rules. If we parked in front of our garage during the day we would make sure to move before we went to sleep.

One day, everything changed.

This worked out for a while until one faithful day. One of my roommates stopped by quickly after work to grab some dinner and clothes before heading to his girlfriends. This was around 7PM so he just parked up against the garage as it would be quicker than the parking spaces. Plus it was early enough that he didn’t think he’d get towed.

He thought wrong.

Around 8PM he went to head out and his car was gone. Guess who was there though? Stupid Neighbor standing right outside. Immediately he said to my roommates “told you you were going to get towed if you parked here again”. SN and my roommate argued for a bit before my roommate came back inside and calls the car lot.

It gets worse.

Well it ends up their closed so he’ll have to get his car in the morning. The kicker? They’re going to charge him an overnight fee. All in all it comes out to $500 which isn’t a small amount of money for us.

They learned something interesting when they read the community rules.

This neighbor has been a jerk to us since we moved in and even though it wasn’t my car that was towed, I took this personally. To make sure we didn’t get towed again we decided to read the community rules and low and behold we found out that the street in front of the garage is actually considered a fire lane and no one is suppose to park there at any point during the day. Between Stupid Neighbor treating us like garbage and the fact that we could get him yelling at his wife every night (not a big detail to the story but just wanted to say to add to my point that this guy just sucked) I start to plan my revenge.

OP has been paying close attention to the neighbor’s parking habits.

Since quarantine started I’ve been able to work from home and my desk conveniently looks out onto the street between the houses. This means that I can clearly see Stupid Neighbor’s garage. I start to take notice of when he parks his car out in front of his garage. For about two weeks I noticed that he would come home around 1PM and leave again at 2PM. On the third week I decided I would begin the revenge.

Time to get revenge on the neighbor!

On Monday, true to his schedule, he stopped by around 1. After about 10 minutes I gave the tow company a call and said that he was parked in the fire lane and if they could come and remove his car. 20 minutes later a tow truck rolled up, hooked his car up, and towed it off.

This was only the first revenge.

About 15 minutes later Stupid Neighbor came out and I could hear him start to yell back into his house, presumably at his wife. He then left and didn’t come back until later that evening after he’d gotten his car. Now it was funny to do this and I made sure to send snaps to my roommates who don’t work from home, but I wasn’t done yet.

He repeated the process.

See this jerk apparently didn’t learn the first time because literally the next day he parks in front of his garage again. What do I do? Well the exact same thing as the day before of course. Again, SN come out, realizes his car is gone, yells at his wife and then goes to get it.

The neighbor changed his parking habits…for awhile.

Now after this time he is a bit smarter and parks in an actual spot before going in to get his lunch or whatever it is he does there mid day. He does this for about two weeks before he decides that it’s okay to park in front of his garage again. Well who is still sitting at their desk every day and notices this immediately? Well me of course.

He decided this would be the last time.

And being the concerned resident that I am, I immediately call the tow company and off his car goes again. And again this is met with yelling. I wish that this had a more satisfying ending but after this third time I decided I would stop because I genuinely felt bad for his wife who he seemed to do most of the yelling at as if it was her fault that he was a jerk. What I can tell you is that it it definitely cost him over $1k.

It wasn’t just revenge on him.

If he hadn’t gotten my roommates car towed then we wouldn’t have ever found that fun little rule. The best part was that a number of my neighbors would have their cars parked there at the same time and they’d never have their cars towed which made it all the better when his was.

I wonder if he still parks in front of his garage. Probably.

