Neighbor Parks In An Available Parking Spot, But Another Neighbor Who Doesn’t Even Own A Car Tries To Pick A Fight Claiming The Spot Belongs To Someone Else

If you live in a neighborhood where there isn’t reserved parking but the parking is first come first served, you can park in any available parking spot.

At least, that’s what the person who shared today’s story thought. The problem is that a neighbor doesn’t seem to agree.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for parking in someone else’s ‘spot’ in a community parking set up? Apologies for the less than straight forward title. Basically I live in a cul-de-sac and there is no entitled parking spots for residents. There are spaces available within the cul-de-sac, but it’s community parking, first come first serve per se. The parking is limited, I’m guessing as the houses are older, the builders did not anticipate that some houses may own multiple cars etc years on.

OP will park in any available spot.

However, I own one car. I’m not picky where I park. I find a spot and park there. Recently, I had found a spot available and started parking there when it was open. I have been parking there for a few months but only when available.

Neighbor A seems to be picking a fight.

Today, I had a neighbour (let’s call her neighbour A) knock on my door angry and aggressive saying that my parking is nasty and entitled. Neighbour A said that the spot is another neighbours (Neighbour B) spot as she has parked there for years, before I moved in. I explained that I understood the frustration but it’s community parking. This did little to soothe her anger. Neighbour A doesn’t even drive, she was arguing with me I guess on behalf of the other neighbour?

OP was worried neighbor A might do something to the car.

Anyway, once angry neighbour A withdrawn back to her home, I noticed that the neighbour (Neighbour B) who had supposedly usually parked in the spot I have been using had returned home. She did not come to my door to express any frustration. I did notice however that Neighbour A came out of her home and approached her. I was looking out my window. Neighbour A was pointing around the cul-de-sac and at my car. I stayed watching just in case anything was done to my car.

OP tried to talk to Neighbor B.

I went to Neighbour B’s house to politely ask if she had issues with my parking but she didn’t answer. This was following the conversation I had seen between Neighbour A and B, once Neighbour A had returned home again. I left a note asking if she had any problems and to come talk to me to resolve it if she felt she needed to.

OP is confused about the situation.

I’m just confused, usually, Neighbour B parked next to me often, and when we had came home at the same time and exchanged pleasantries. There were no remarks to me parking in ‘her’ spot? In the grand scheme of things I have more to worry about than parking, but I hate the thought of making enemies with my neighbours. AITA? Also – having sent a note to Neighbour B asking if she had issues with my parking, if she decides to not come and speak to me regarding the issue, would you take this as a free pass to park there without earache?

It seems like Neighbor A is trying to create a problem where a problem doesn’t exist. I don’t think Neighbor B cares any more than OP does.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks Neighbor A is “unhinged.”

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to Neighbor A if she complains again.

This is 100% true.

Neighbor B probably doesn’t care.

Neighbor B hasn’t complained.

Some neighbors seem to like to start trouble where trouble doesn’t exist.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.