Research Shows That Your Outlook On Life Has More To Do With Your Overall Physical Health Than Previously Believed

Our health isn’t just about what we eat or our genetic makeup. It seems that our thoughts and emotions might be playing a bigger role than we realize. Emerging research in fields like immunopsychiatry shows that our mind and body are closely linked, working together as a combined overall immune system.

Traditionally, we thought the brain handled big, external threats while the immune system tackled microscopic invaders. However, recent findings challenge that view. As Dr Monty Lyman, research fellow at the University of Oxford and author of The Immune Mind, explained at CURIOUS:

“[Previously] the idea was that the brain focused on defending us against big threats – macro threats – like a lion or […] another human trying to attack you, and the immune system was more for the microscopic threats. But actually, in the last 10 or so years, we’ve discovered that that’s completely not the case and there’s some really exciting science […] that shows how they are completely interlinked. You could say that they are a combined defense system.”

This perspective is supported by everyday experiences—stress, for instance, often triggers flare-ups in conditions like eczema and can disrupt various bodily systems, including cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health.

There is also growing evidence that our personality traits influence our physical well-being. A 2003 study of over 300 healthy volunteers found that individuals with a more positive emotional style were less likely to develop a cold when exposed to the virus. C. Robert Cloninger, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, adds that our personality helps regulate gene expression and bodily functions. He noted:

“Specifically, we found that our level of self-awareness – our insight into what habits, goals, and values provide satisfaction and meaning in our life – predicts how well we are able to regulate the functioning of our body and mind, and so our health and well-being.”

The interplay between mental and physical health raises the possibility of “thinking ourselves well.” For example, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) has shown promise in relieving symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, and meditation practices are being studied for their potential to lower stress even at the cellular level. Tibetan Buddhist monks, who meditate daily, may have healthier gut microbiomes, suggesting that mind-based practices could eventually complement traditional medical treatments.

However, it’s important to note that a positive mindset isn’t a cure-all. Dr Michael Vagg, an Affiliate Associate Professor at Deakin University, warned:

“You don’t need to feel that you should be completely positive 100 percent of the time, because not only does that not happen, it’s not healthy either. Coping the best way you know how to is all you should be aiming to do.”

Forcing relentless positivity on patients—especially those facing serious illnesses—can be counterproductive. Our health is shaped by a mix of genetics, lifestyle, and environment. Embracing a balanced, holistic view of mind and body might lead to better overall treatments in the future, as medicine increasingly integrates both mental and physical health care.

The brain is more powerful than we could imagine.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.