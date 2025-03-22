Saving Money Is More Important Than Ever, So This TikToker Reveals Nine Amazing Fast Food Meal Deals

With the economy and inflation, many people are struggling right now, so saving money is essential.

This TikToker is really helping out by showing which fast food restaurants are offering the best meal deals around.

She made this video with 9 amazing deals. She starts out by saying, “Fast food value menus are making a huge comeback right now, so here are 9 different meal deals that you can use right now to save some money.”

She then gets right into it with her first recommendation, saying, “Taco Bell has a cravings value menu with all items under $3 and they just came out with a $5 cravings box, it comes with a crunchy taco, a beefy 5 layer burrito, cinnamon twists and a medium drink.”

Wow, that is a lot of food for not much money.

Later in the video she lists another great deal that surprised me. She said, “Dairy Queen has a new 2 for $5 deal where you can pair a cheeseburger or chicken strips with fries, a small drink, soft pretzel sticks, or a dessert.”

Dairy Queen is best known for ice cream, but their food is really good as well.

Another one that stood out to me is at Hardee’s. She explains, “Hardee’s has an original bag starting at $5.99 and includes 2 entrees, a side of fries, and a drink.”

I love that you get two entrees with that one.

Those are just the top options in my opinion, but she talks about a bunch more from places including Outback Steak House, Popeyes, Jack in the Box, and more.

Make sure to watch the full video to get the best deals around.

You can see the video here:

Read the comments as well to see what other people thought about these deals.

This person loves the outback deal.

Here is another deal available in the Jack in the Box App.

Sounds like this commenter is hungry.

Fast food has been getting so expensive, it is nice to see deals coming back.

