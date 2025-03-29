She Made Some Pillsbury Biscuits For Her Family, But Then She Spotted Something Really Troubling. – ‘We’ve been eating metal.’

It’s generally good advice to watch what you eat.

But sometimes you have to literally watch it.

Like, REALLY carefully.

Check out this unsettling video from TikTok user @badgalprepre:

“so are we going to just IGNROE these metal shavings in biscuits!!” reads the caption.

“i fed this to my family. Count ya days pillsbury.”

“There are literally metal shavings in this biscuit dough. How is this okay?”

“We’ve been eating metal. The inside of the biscuit container is falling off and getting into the biscuit.”

Others agree that this is exactly what’s going on:

Others have alternative explanations:

Or just alternative product suggestions:

But maybe this is just…allowed?

I have weirdly lost my appetite.

