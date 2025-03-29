March 29, 2025 at 8:47 am

She Made Some Pillsbury Biscuits For Her Family, But Then She Spotted Something Really Troubling. – ‘We’ve been eating metal.’

by Ben Auxier

@badgalprepre cooking biscuit dough

TikTok/badgalprepre

It’s generally good advice to watch what you eat.

But sometimes you have to literally watch it.

Like, REALLY carefully.

Check out this unsettling video from TikTok user @badgalprepre:

@badgalprepre cooking biscuit dough

TikTok/badgalprepre

“so are we going to just IGNROE these metal shavings in biscuits!!” reads the caption.

“i fed this to my family. Count ya days pillsbury.”

@badgalprepre cooking biscuit dough

TikTok/badgalprepre

“There are literally metal shavings in this biscuit dough. How is this okay?”

@badgalprepre cooking biscuit dough

TikTok/badgalprepre

“We’ve been eating metal. The inside of the biscuit container is falling off and getting into the biscuit.”

@badgalprepre

food contamination??? so pisssd. @Pillsbury count your days. #pillsbury #dumpling #biscuit #foodcontent #pizza #pizzarolls #notsafe #heavymetal

♬ original sound – Pre || 🪼

Others agree that this is exactly what’s going on:

2025 03 07 21 56 58 She Made Some Pillsbury Biscuits For Her Family, But Then She Spotted Something Really Troubling. Weve been eating metal.

Others have alternative explanations:

2025 03 07 21 57 10 She Made Some Pillsbury Biscuits For Her Family, But Then She Spotted Something Really Troubling. Weve been eating metal.

Or just alternative product suggestions:

2025 03 07 21 57 28 She Made Some Pillsbury Biscuits For Her Family, But Then She Spotted Something Really Troubling. Weve been eating metal.

But maybe this is just…allowed?

2025 03 07 21 57 36 She Made Some Pillsbury Biscuits For Her Family, But Then She Spotted Something Really Troubling. Weve been eating metal.

I have weirdly lost my appetite.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter