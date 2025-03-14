She Bought Her Friend A Birthday Present At An Estate Sale, But When Her Friend Found Out The Gift Was Second Hand, She Didn’t Want It Anymore

It is okay to buy a used item for a friend’s birthday?

That’s the question in today’s story.

One friend thought it was a great idea, but the friend she gave the gift to flipped out when she found out where the gift came from.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking my friend to give back a gift I gave her after she openly expressed that she would be getting rid of it? I (27 F) have been friends with this girl (we’ll call her Mary- 28 F) since high-school. Recently I was back in our hometown and she invited me to her birthday brunch to celebrate her 28th b-day. One day on my way home I happened to stumble across an estate sale where I found a set of really nice, crystal champagne glasses that were in really good condition and cheaper than their worth. Mary lives a high quality fancy lifestyle, so I thought they would be perfect for her, especially because they were within my budget (at the time I had been recovering from student loans and just put down a deposit on my first apartment in the city).

Mary seemed to love the gift.

Fast forward to the brunch, we had a really good time and I got to catch up with Mary and other friends from high-school. Mary was eager to open the presents, and when she got to mine, she seemed to enjoy them, asking me where I got them since there was no label. I explained that I didn’t know the brand, but the person running the estate sale had assured me that they were authentic and had been a wedding gift to the previous owners.

She overheard Mary talking about the gift.

At the mention of the estate sale, Mary became visibly disgusted. Although she didn’t say anything to my face, she was very passive aggressive towards me for the rest of the afternoon. I overheard her whispering to some of the other guests about how I had the audacity to give her a used item and that she would be discarding them later.

She asked Mary to give her the glasses back.

After the event was over, I approached her privately, not wanting to make a scene and asked that if she wasn’t going to use the glasses, if she could give them back as I would put them to good use and know their quality. She flipped out and told me it was extremely rude to ask for them back and it was not my business what she did with them. My family is understanding and thinks that I did nothing wrong, but some mutual friends also at the event think otherwise. So, am I the jerk?

Mary sounds like a lot of drama.

Maybe there’s a reason a lot of people lose touch with their high school friends.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve asked for the gift back too.

Another person thinks it was poor etiquette to ask for the gift back.

While it’s usually poor etiquette to ask for a gift back, this person thinks this situation is an exception.

Another person thinks everyone here needs a lesson in etiquette.

Who knew a gift could end a friendship!

Maybe these two just weren’t meant to be.

