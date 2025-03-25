She Is Always Expected To Be Her Family’s Designated Driver On New Year’s Eve, But This Year, She Stood Up For Herself And Told Them No

Some people like to get drunk and let loose at a party more than others, but if you’re not as into drinking as the rest of your family, should that mean that you always have to be the designated driver?

The woman in this story doesn’t think it should, but that’s what her family expects.

She’s sick of it, but she’s also wondering if she’s wrong for standing up for herself.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for Ruining My Family’s New Year’s Eve by Refusing to “Join the Fun” Because I Didn’t Want to Be the DD Again? Every New Year’s Eve, my family has a big party at my aunt and uncle’s house and every year, without fail, I end up being the DD. Don’t get me wrong I love my family, but it’s starting to bug me. It’s been like this since I was 19, even before I was legally allowed to drink.

She isn’t a big drinker.

I don’t drink much—maybe a glass of wine or a beer, but I don’t get plastered. I’m fine with driving people home if they need it, but for the past few years, everyone expects me to not drink so I can drive them back. Every year, it’s the same: “Oh, can you drive? You’re not drinking anyway!” I always say yes because I don’t want to let anyone down.

She gave her family a heads up about her plans.

Fast forward to this year’s New Year’s Eve. I told my family ahead of time I wasn’t going to be the DD anymore. I just wanted to enjoy the night, have a couple of drinks, and not be responsible for getting everyone home. I even told my cousin who usually gets really sloshed that I wasn’t driving this year, and she was fine with it.

Her cousin must not have thought she was serious.

When I got to the party, it was the usual chaos. People were drinking, laughing, and having a good time. I was enjoying myself, but around 11, my cousin came over and asked if I was ready to drive everyone home. I reminded her I’m not driving tonight, I’m here to enjoy the party. She looked at me like I was crazy and said, “Come on, you always drive! Don’t be a witch.” Which like, heck?

Her aunt took her cousin’s side.

I tried to explain calmly that I wasn’t being a witch, just that I wasn’t going to be the chauffeur anymore. Then, my aunt overheard and pulled me aside. She lectured me, saying, “We all agreed last year you’d be driving. You know how much we rely on you. Everyone else is too tipsy, and Ubering is so unsafe. Just drive this one time, for the family.” I felt a ton of pressure but refused I told her I’m not their chauffeur and wasn’t going to do it again just because no one else could figure out their own ride.

My aunt got upset, saying I was being selfish and that we’re family. She said I’m the only one who doesn’t get ‘too drunk,’ so it makes sense for me to help out.

She stood her ground.

I told her I had already had three beers, so I wasn’t even legally supposed to drive myself. That’s when I snapped. I told them it’s not my job to be their DD every year just because I’m the only one who doesn’t get blackout drunk. They needed to figure out their own rides this time. Then I got up and left.

Her family is still mad at her.

I felt bad walking out, but I didn’t want to be a doormat anymore. I spent the rest of New Year’s Eve at home, watching Netflix and eating leftover pasta with my boyfriend. My family texted me, calling me dramatic, selfish, and saying I ruined the night. They said I was being “super sensitive” and that everyone was “disappointed” in me. Everyone’s demanding an apology out of me even now. And by the way, I got home perfectly safe by Uber. But anyways, Reddit, AITA?

