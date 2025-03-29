She Thought An $18 Custom Cake Couldn’t Possibly Be That Good, But This Walmart Purchase Made Her Feel Differently

With the troubling continued rise in grocery prices, everyone is looking for a good deal on food.

Sometimes though, they pop in the least expected places.

Like, would you expect custom cakes to be cheap right now?

Because apparently they are, if you get them from Walmart.

Check out this review from TikTok user @morgancompz:

“You’ve probably been seeing the viral heart-shaped cakes from Walmart circulating,” she begins from her car, holding a cake box.

“And listen I’ve seen the countless messages telling me to try one for myself, so here we are.”

“This is a two tiered cake with one layer of chocolate cake, and one vanilla with strawberry filling and buttercream icing – again everything customized for $18.”

And apparently, it’s really good!

“I can see now why people order their wedding cakes from Walmart.”

The secret?

Well, all the talented bakers are looking for steady work.



Not the highest paying gig, of course.

But less personal risk than running your own shop.

Bakers gonna bake.

Nothing stands between you and a cake just like this.

Ah man, now I’m hungry.

