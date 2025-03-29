March 29, 2025 at 10:50 am

She Thought An $18 Custom Cake Couldn’t Possibly Be That Good, But This Walmart Purchase Made Her Feel Differently

by Ben Auxier

Morgan Chompz with a custom Walmart cake

TikTok/morganchompz

With the troubling continued rise in grocery prices, everyone is looking for a good deal on food.

Sometimes though, they pop in the least expected places.

Like, would you expect custom cakes to be cheap right now?

Because apparently they are, if you get them from Walmart.

Check out this review from TikTok user @morgancompz:

Morgan Chompz with a custom Walmart cake

TikTok/morganchompz

“You’ve probably been seeing the viral heart-shaped cakes from Walmart circulating,” she begins from her car, holding a cake box.

“And listen I’ve seen the countless messages telling me to try one for myself, so here we are.”

Morgan Chompz with a custom Walmart cake

TikTok/morganchompz

“This is a two tiered cake with one layer of chocolate cake, and one vanilla with strawberry filling and buttercream icing – again everything customized for $18.”

Morgan Chompz with a custom Walmart cake

TikTok/morganchompz

And apparently, it’s really good!

“I can see now why people order their wedding cakes from Walmart.”

@morganchompz

FINALLY TRYING THE VIRAL WALMART CAKE! 🍰 have you ever had a cake from @Walmart ?? #walmartcake #cake #customcake #walmartfinds #bakery #vanillacake #chocolatecake #dessert #frosting #strawberry #chocolatestrawberries #snack #viralfood #foodtrend #customorder #walmartbrand #walmartbakery #groceryhaul #birthdaycake #foodreview #tastetest #morganchomps

♬ original sound – Morgan Chomps

The secret?

Well, all the talented bakers are looking for steady work.

2025 03 07 22 09 43 She Thought An $18 Custom Cake Couldnt Possibly Be That Good, But This Walmart Purchase Made Her Feel Differently
Not the highest paying gig, of course.

But less personal risk than running your own shop.

2025 03 07 22 10 13 She Thought An $18 Custom Cake Couldnt Possibly Be That Good, But This Walmart Purchase Made Her Feel Differently

Bakers gonna bake.

2025 03 07 22 10 42 She Thought An $18 Custom Cake Couldnt Possibly Be That Good, But This Walmart Purchase Made Her Feel Differently

Nothing stands between you and a cake just like this.

2025 03 07 22 10 52 She Thought An $18 Custom Cake Couldnt Possibly Be That Good, But This Walmart Purchase Made Her Feel Differently

Ah man, now I’m hungry.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter